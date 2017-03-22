Students’ report of seeing gun prompted lockdown at Fallbrook and Ivy High Schools.

The nearly four-hour lockdown of Fallbrook and Ivy High Schools today was prompted by reports from a pair of students that they saw another student with a gun, according to Sgt. Patrick Yates of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation.

“A student claimed to have seen a gun on another student,” said Yates. “Actually, two separate parties reported seeing the same person with a gun. No weapon was found, and the person reported to have it, said he only claimed to have a gun. He said he only told a couple of people that he had one as a joke, but he never had one.”

School officials ordered the lockdown at approximately 11 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 2:46 p.m. and students were allowed to go home. Students and staff were given food and water as well as buckets for restroom needs during the lengthy lockdown.

“During the course of our investigation, and because we thought the two people that claimed to see the weapon were credible, we had to keep the school locked down until we could determine whether or not a gun actually was on campus,” said Yates.

Yates it is doubtful anyone will be taken into custody as a result of the incident.

“The investigation is still open, but I’d say its unlikely,” said Yates Wednesday evening.

This is the second time Fallbrook High School has gone on lockdown in the past two months. On Feb. 3, school officials ordered a lockdown when a student informed them of a social media post that showed a student holding a gun in one of the school’s restrooms. Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation, with the help of a specially-trained canine from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, searched the campus and found the gun. Three teenage students were taken into custody that day.