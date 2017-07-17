Suggestions made for revitalizing downtown

At their June meeting, members of the Fallbrook Revitalization Committee were asked to prioritize what they felt was needed to be done to revitalize downtown Fallbrook. The committee, which is made up of town leaders, had come up with eight suggestions at the May meeting.
Roy Moosa, president of Fallbrook Village Association, conducts the monthly revitalization meeting and announced the results of the poll at the July 6 meeting. Moosa said that they will work on implementing the suggestions one idea at a time.
In order of importance, the results are:
- We need diagonal parking downtown to slow down traffic and make downtown more pedestrian friendly.
- We need more destination businesses to bring people downtown from other areas.
- We need “Welcome to Fallbrook” signs to help people from out of the area find downtown.
- We need more outdoor cafés.
- We need to light up Main Street at night.
- We need regular events in the Village Square to bring people downtown.
- We need regular large events in the Library Plaza venue to bring people downtown.
- We would like to see a Railroad Heritage Park as proposed by the Village Association to help create more things to do downtown.
Other comments made on the survey suggested that Fallbrook’s downtown needs a uniform look, a car museum, a walking tour, bike and walking trails near downtown, and part of Main Avenue closed to make it pedestrian oriented.
The recent Party Off the Grid event which used the Bean & Bug parking lot on Main Avenue as well as the Library Plaza for a carnival was an attempt at utilizing downtown in a new way to bring more people there.
According to Moosa, “using the big parking lot as a venue was very successful for the community, the same for the Bean & Bug parking lot.”
Moosa said they are forming a committee to meet with the county to talk about creating diagonal parking downtown; this “will create more parking and slow traffic down.” Closing a street would also make the area more pedestrian friendly.
One option that is also being worked on is the Railroad Heritage Park which would occupy the strip of land on Main, just north of Elder Street, in front of 127 West Social House. Moosa said the plans include having a caboose, (one has been located in Barstow) and a replica of the Fallbrook Train Station.
The committee knows that destination businesses like antique stores, restaurants and museums are needed downtown in order to bring people in from other towns. One suggestion is a car museum. There would be no problem getting vintage vehicles on loan from local residents for 30 days at a time, said Moosa. The only problem is finding an indoor location to house the museum.
Any residents who want to comment on these suggestions or have any ideas of their own on how to revitalize downtown Fallbrook may email them to [email protected] or drop them off at the Village News office, 1588 S. Mission Road, Suite 200. This input will be included in a follow up article.
OPEN LETTER TO MR. ROY MOOSA & THE FALLBROOK VILLAGE ASSOCIATION
Yes! Thank you for getting the ball rolling on this important issue that is so dear to my heart! I wholeheartedly agree with all the suggestions and would like to add mine.
Pedestrian downtown. As you know, many cities’/towns’ downtowns, particularly in Europe, are strictly pedestrian which is an excellent way to attract and raise business. The initial reaction usually is one of opposition thinking that it drives away folks and business; quite the opposite is true. Folks can now leisurely enjoy the town, thus focusing their attention on each business . . . and stopping by and spending money, which they CANNOT do while driving in a car. So pedestrian downtown all the way!
Outdoor cafes. One word: Paris. Chuckle all you want, but outdoor cafes and restaurants add charm and character to a town . . . which is what folks both local and tourists LOVE. That’s one of the reason why we all visit and love Paris, isn’t it? Well, why not here in Fallbrook . . . a mecca for agriculture, nurseries . . . and now wineries?
Unified look. YES, PLEASE!!!!!!!!!!! Look at downtown Rancho Santa Fe how charming it is! Sure, some major construction would be needed which ain’t cheap. True! But the return would be immediate and great. Or simply look at River Village Plaza down in Bonsall and how nice it is. Why can’t adorable and rural Fallbrook have a downtown like that?! We should. The east side of Main Ave., for example, between Fallbrook Street and the old McDonald’s looks like [beep]!
Landscaping Downtown Fallbrook. On several occasions I have already suggested and pleaded to PLEASE landscape downtown more to add charm and a unified look. Potted plants will do just fine. All downtown businesses RIGHT NOW, can at least add window boxes with colorful plants, a small but significant touch. Here we are in sunny SoCal . . . yet you wouldn’t know it by looking at downtown’s landscaping. Instead, you’d think you’re in dreary . . . Seattle. My dear fellow Fallbrookers, raise your hand if you’d prefer Seattle’s weather over ours?
[Crickets]
Exactly.
Just a few thoughts for now. I’m sure I’ll have more.
I have wondered why the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club doesn’t have the annual car show to in town along main street instead of the recent places that they have had it. This would bring significant business into town the way the Temecula “Rod Run” does.
Clean up the buildings on Main Ave.. They are tired, dirty and need a face lift. The charm of a quaint town is gone. Replaced by businesses who keep their inventory outside under tents, unsightly advertising and signage.
On the bright side, Fallbrook has some wonderful attractions. It’s obvious that Fallbrook is becoming known for it’s wineries and tasting rooms. Build on that concept. What is the partnership with the great wine and our great restaurants? Weddings are another great draw for Fallbrook. Where are they staying? Where are they shopping? What are they shopping for? How is Fallbrook catering to their needs?
I want nothing more than to see Fallbrook flourish. I wish all the entrepreneurs of this town great success in there ventures.