Supervisors approve Campus Park West

The Campus Park West development has been approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote June 18 approved the Campus Park West tentative map, rezone, general plan amendment, specific plan amendment, and Subsequent Environmental Impact Report.

“Pappas Investments has done a great job with this project. Their dedication to Campus Park West and the incorporation of community and county comments into the project have resulted in a well thought out final product which will be a great addition to the community,” said Supervisor Bill Horn.

A tentative parcel map becomes a final map once all conditions of the tentative map, other than those for which permits cannot be issued until a final map is recorded, are fulfilled. The tentative map subdivided five legal lots on 116.5 acres into 23 commercial and industrial lots which will have 283 multi-family dwelling units, 513,000 square feet of commercial use, 120,000 square feet of limited industrial use, and 31 acres of biological open space.

The general plan amendment changes the regional category on two of the three parcels south of State Route 76 from Rural to Village, changes the land use designation of three parcels south of Highway 76 from Specific Plan to General Commercial and Rural Lands 40 (one dwelling unit per 40 acres), expands the Limited Impact Industrial land use designation boundaries north of Pala Mesa Drive from three acres to 12 acres, and changes the land use designation from Village Residential 7.3 (dwelling units per acre) to Village Residential 20. Those changes create intensity and density more relevant to a Village Regional category while facilitating a development pattern similar to what is now designated in the general plan.

The general plan amendment also changed Mobility Element classifications. Pankey Road was reclassified from a community collector with raised medians to a boulevard with raised medians and Class II (designated lanes) bicycle facilities from Pala Mesa Drive to Shearer Crossing. The Class II bicycle facilities will be applied from the portion of Pala Mesa Drive within the Campus Park West boundaries while Pala Mesa Drive between the western boundary of the project and Old Highway 395 will be classified as a Class III bicycle route.

The general plan amendment also changed the Fallbrook Community Plan to reflect those amendments. The changes to the Mobility Element and to the land use density will require an update to the Transportation Impact Fee for the Fallbrook Community Planning Area; the TIF update is expected to be considered by the Board of Supervisors in late 2014.

The specific plan amendment revised the previously-approved specific plan to reflect the new proposed land use mix while the rezone changed the S90 (Holding Area) land to S88 (Specific Plan) and amended various development designators. The “B” community review designator and the “D” design review designator both require site plans, although the lack of specific planned commercial tenants will delay those site plans until more specific information about the commercial development is known.

“We’re very satisfied after a long effort of working with the county and the community to have the board’s approval,” said Pappas Investments executive Thad Johnson.

Dennis Campbell, the project manager for the county’s Department of Planning and Development Services (PDS), noted that the county’s general plan update in 2011 anticipated the Campus Park West project as well as the other potential developments near Interstate 15 and State Route 76. “The industrial space was a little bit less than what the project required,” he said.

The changes approved by the county supervisors increase the Limited Impact Industrial land by approximately 9.6 acres, creating a net decrease of 1.2 acres in General Commercial land which is increased by approximately 8.4 acres south of State Route 76.

“The whole quadrant is the village of Fallbrook, the second village,” Campbell said. “The idea is to increase the density of the village.”

The first general plan amendment to the Fallbrook Community Plan which designated the area as part of a Specific Planning Area was approved by the Board of Supervisors in October 1974 and covered what is now the Campus Park, Horse Creek Ridge, Campus Park West, and Palomar Community College North Campus sites.

The Sycamore Springs specific plan was adopted by the Board of Supervisors in February 1981 and approved a development pattern including a 1,152-unit mobile home park, 7.5 acres of commercial development, and an 18-hole golf course.

After the property ownership was transferred, a specific plan amendment was adopted by the county supervisors in February 1983 which changed the name from the Sycamore Springs Specific Plan to the Campus Park Specific Plan while changing the proposed use to a 2.5 million square foot research and development facility with manufacturing along with associated residential and commercial uses.

The 1983 Campus Park Specific Plan had called for a 10.5-acre commercial center, 150 townhome units, and a 336-space mobilehome park on the property.

In June 1988, the county supervisors adopted a general plan amendment to the Fallbrook Community Plan which added the Interstate 15/Highway 76 Interchange Master Specific Planning Area to the plan text. That master planning area encompassed 1,178 acres and multiple owners within the four quadrants of the intersection. That planning area required the future preparation of a master specific plan including multiple studies related to development within the area, although that plan was never prepared and thus never approved.

The Campus Park Specific Plan met conditions for an exemption to the county’s Resource Protection Ordinance, so in July 2004 the county’s Planning Commission granted an exemption. That exemption includes the Campus Park West land.

“This project in particular actually had minimal impact to the coastal sage linkage,” said PDS planning manager Mindy Fogg.

The 70-acre Palomar College project north of Campus Park West, which involves county roads but is not within county land use jurisdiction, was approved by the Palomar Community College District board in July 2008 and will include approximately 380,000 square feet of classrooms and offices, along with recreational facilities and parking areas, to serve approximately 8,500 students. The community college district began construction in 2012.

The Board of Supervisors approved the Campus Park Specific Plan Amendment for the 416 acres north and east of Campus Park West in May 2011. D.R. Horton has purchased the residential component of 521 single-family residences and 230 condominium dwelling units from Passerelle, LLC, which still intends to build 218,000 square feet of commercial and office development, and Campus Park also includes a public park.

The Meadowood community approximately a quarter of a mile east of Campus Park West was approved by the Board of Supervisors in January 2012; the 390-acre subdivision parcel map includes 397 single-family homes and 447 multi-family units along with 13 acres for an elementary school which will be built by the Bonsall Unified School District.

The Campus Park and Meadowood agreements included fair share reimbursement for California Department of Transportation improvements to the interchange of Interstate 15 and State Route 76 which were completed in 2013. Campus Park has already submitted its approximate $1.6 million fair share and Meadowood will pay its approximate $1.0 million share during the process of recording the final map. The Campus Park West fair share is approximately $2.28 million.

The off-site mitigation requirements for Campus Park West include providing a traffic signal at Reche Road and Old Highway 395. A signal will also be constructed at Highway 76 and Pankey Road.

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group recommended denial of previous versions of Campus Park West in June 2008 and December 2010, but in January 2014 the planning group voted 11-0 to recommend approval conditional upon the project being revised to meet the planning group’s recommendations.

The planning group’s concerns included impact to the commercial uses in the historic Fallbrook Village, the lack of improvements to the Pala Mesa Bridge and other traffic circulation concerns, the lack of requirements for a transportation node on the project site, and structures exceeding 35 feet. The height concern was for fire safety reasons, and the planning group also requested a reduction of the industrial land from 12 to six acres while increasing the residential land use mix. The Interstate 15 Corridor Design Review Board voted 4-1 in January 2014 to recommend approval.

County staff determined that the impacts of requiring additional land for on-street parking outweighed the need for such parking on Pala Mesa Drive east of Old Highway 395, Pankey Road between Highway 76 and Pala Mesa Drive, Pankey Road south of Highway 76, Pankey Road west of Shearer Crossing, and Shearer Crossing. The parking prohibitions will accommodate bicycle lanes and some on-street parking along the standard eight foot wide shoulder.

The part of Campus Park West south of State Route 76 is within the Rainbow Municipal Water District while the land north of Highway 76 is currently in the San Luis Rey Municipal Water District, which exists for advocacy and groundwater rights purposes and has no authority to provide water or sewer service.

In 2012, the Rainbow Municipal Water District board approved a draft annexation agreement to provide imported potable water and wastewater treatment and disposal to Campus Park West. The annexation process will also add the property to the San Diego County Water Authority, which included the future project in its most recent Urban Water Management Plan, and to the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

The county is in the process of preparing a Multiple Species Conservation Program plan for North County, and after consultation with the wildlife agencies the county determined that wildlife movement would need to be maintained through Rice Canyon east of the project site.

The history of the area planned for intense commercial and high-density residential development and the future Palomar College campus merited the Village designation. A North County Transit District node with a bus stop, bicycle parking, and a commuter park-and-ride already exists on the northwest side of I-15 and Highway 76.

During past press conferences, NCTD officials indicated that a northern route from the Escondido Transit Center to the corridor would be feasible once the college opens and the residences and businesses are built, and the route between the NCTD node and Pala Casino could be altered to serve the new developments.

The traffic study indicated that the existing Pala Mesa Bridge can accommodate the trips which would be generated by Campus Park West and the other three projects, and Caltrans inspected the bridge and found it to be structurally sound.

The bridge can accommodate the installation of left-turn lanes at both the existing Old Highway 395 and the proposed Pankey Road and Pala Mesa Drive intersections, and it can also accommodate planned restriping which will allow for two vehicle travel lanes and a bicycle lane.

The North County Fire Protection District can use existing ladder apparatus for buildings up to 30 feet high. Only unoccupied architectural features will be allowed above 35 feet.

The Subsequent Environmental Impact Report (SEIR) noted short-term significant and unavoidable impacts to air quality due to construction vehicles and to transportation and traffic on Highway 76 between South Mission Road and Old Highway 395 due to the mitigation need preceding the Caltrans construction.

The air quality analysis also noted that the buildings will be capable of solar energy use and will have electric vehicle charging stations. The SEIR also noted aesthetic impacts of permanently-changed views which cannot be mitigated.

Campbell noted that project design guidelines are included in the specific plan amendment and that PDS will review specific tenant improvements for consistency with the design review guidelines. “That is the overarching regulation,” he said.

The Planning Commission recommended the approval of the proposed Campus Park West development on a 6-0 vote April 11 with Leon Brooks absent. “I actually support the higher density,” said Planning Commission member Michael Beck. “This kind of density is the kind of density that is necessary to support transit options.”

The annexation into the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the San Diego County Water Authority, and the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California will be the next step in the development of Campus Park West. “We probably have another year or two years left of that,” Johnson said.