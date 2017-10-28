Supervisors approve list of gas tax roads

The most noticeable provisions of the Road Repair and Accountability Act passed by the state Legislature earlier in 2017 are an increase in the gas tax by 12 cents a gallon, which will be effective November 2017, and an increase in vehicle registration fees based on vehicle value and between $25 and $175, which will be effective spring 2018. The legislation also requires local governments to submit a list of projects the tax revenue will be funding to the California Transportation Commission.

The county of San Diego will be resurfacing roads, totaling 194.63 centerline miles throughout the unincorporated area. A 4-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote, Oct. 11, with Ron Roberts in Atlanta for the American Public Transportation Association exposition, adopted the list, while also authorizing the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to advertise for bid and award multiple construction contracts for the asphalt concrete overlay and slurry seal treatment projects. Because the action included authorization of contracts for the work, the list includes all roads to be resurfaced rather than just those funded by the gas tax.

The tax increases are expected to provide local governments with an additional $7.5 billion of funding over the next 10 years, including $538 million for San Diego County. The county expects to receive $13.5 million of Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account funding during 2017-2018.

The list itself has an estimated cost of $42,000,000 including contingency with road fund reserves providing $10,294,000, a prior-year balance in the road fund accounting for another $9,961,663, San Diego Gas & Electric franchise fees the utility pays for its use of public roadway being used for $5,000,000, Highway User Tax Account revenue derived from the sales tax on gasoline funding $3,005,337 and the half-cent TransNet sales tax for transportation covering $509,000.

The county’s Department of Public Works maintains nearly 2,000 miles of road in unincorporated San Diego County, and road crews inspect the roads and prioritize them for preventative maintenance.

The DPW utilizes a pavement management system which incorporates field review, resident and community input and mechanical test data collection to determine which roads are most in need of resurfacing. The structural deterioration of pavement is measured visually by assessing the degree and type of cracking, the surface deterioration and surface defects.

The road maintenance program also evaluates the preferred rehabilitation strategy. Asphalt concrete pavement overlays are used for severely degraded roads with extensive cracking or potholes, although if the road has only minor cracking and no significant surface damage a thinner layer of slurry seals may be applied to protect the road. On a countywide basis, the list consists of 115.07 miles of road segment scheduled for asphalt concrete overlay resurfacing and 79.56 miles to receive slurry seal treatment.

The Road Repair and Accountability Act stipulates that the new funding shall be prioritized for expenditures on basic road maintenance and road rehabilitation projects and on critical safety projects, although the funding is also allowed to be used for railroad grade separations, street segment completions, pedestrian and bicycle safety projects, transit facilities, drainage and stormwater capture projects in conjunction with another allowable road project, traffic control devices and local match requirements for state or federal funding.

In Fallbrook, asphalt concrete overlays are planned for 0.32 miles of Banyan Drive from the southern cul-de-sac to the northern cul-de-sac, 0.33 miles of Elder Street from the end of the county-maintained road to Mission Road, 0.19 miles of Fig Street from Summit Avenue to Mission Road, 0.45 miles of Futurity Lane from White Horse Lane to Olive Hill Road, 0.41 miles of Industrial Way from Mission Road to the cul-de-sac, 0.25 miles of Macadamia Drive from East Mission Road to the end of the county-maintained road, 0.20 miles of Mackey Drive from Olive Hill Road to the cul-de-sac, 0.08 miles of Mackey Lane from Mackey Drive to the cul-de-sac, 2.13 miles of Olive Hill Road from Mission Road to Burma Road, 0.06 miles of Preakness Court from White Horse Lane to the cul-de-sac, 0.07 miles of Rancho Las Palmas Drive from Alta Vista Drive to the end of the road, 0.13 miles of Summit Avenue from Elder Street to Alvarado Street and 0.40 miles of White Horse Lane from the cul-de-sac to Olive Hill Road.

Slurry seal treatment is slated for three Fallbrook roads: for 0.56 miles of Green Canyon Road from South Mission Road to Winterwarm Road, for 1.36 miles of East Mission Road from Main Avenue to Gum Tree Lane and for 0.92 miles of Reche Road from Gird Road to Green Canyon Road.

Asphalt concrete overlay in Bonsall will be applied on 0.48 miles of Bautista Avenue between Osborne Street and Ramona Drive, 1.44 miles of Old Highway 395 between Camino Del Rey and Interstate 15 and 0.37 miles of Ramona Drive between Guajome Lake Road and Bautista Avenue.

Slurry seal treatment in Bonsall will resurface 0.43 miles of Camino Del Cielo between Camino Del Rey and the end of the county-maintained road, 0.25 miles of Del Cielo Este between Camino Del Cielo and Del Cielo Oeste, 0.21 miles of Del Cielo Oeste between Del Cielo Este and Camino Del Cielo, 0.09 miles of Fairgreen Way between Camino Del Cielo and the cul-de-sac and 2.25 miles of Old Castle Road between Pamoosa Lane and Champagne Boulevard.

Motorists in Pala will benefit from asphalt concrete overlay resurfacing on the 4.95 miles of Pala Temecula Road from Pala Mission Road to the Riverside county line. A 1.07-mile segment of Valley Center Road in Pauma Valley will receive asphalt concrete resurfacing between 150 feet north of Omish Road and Morning Star Road. The 0.44 miles of asphalt concrete overlay in Rainbow will resurface Rainbow Valley Road between Fifth Street and Chica Road.

Although the authorization to advertise and award the contracts was included in the Oct. 11 action, dry weather months are preferred for road projects, and construction is not expected to begin until spring 2018. The work on a countywide basis is scheduled to be complete by December 2018.