Supervisors approve next RCS phase, look for locations

Two 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors votes Nov. 15 took steps towards upgrading the county’s Regional Communications System (RCS).

One action exercised a contract option for facility improvements at the Harmony Hill site in southeast Escondido. The other action approved in principle, thus authorizing negotiations which would be ratified by subsequent Board of Supervisors action, the purchase or lease of sites for RCS support in seven areas including one on Camp Pendleton and one or two sites in unincorporated Northeast San Diego County.

“Clear communication is critical during an emergency,” said Supervisor Bill Horn. “We have many agencies that work together and must be able to share information. Upgrading our Regional Communications System is a vital step in ensuring clear and effective communication between all of our first responders.”

The Regional Communications System which allows emergency and public safety agencies to communicate with each other was established in 1995. The RCS provides public safety and public service radio communications to San Diego County and Imperial County and includes those two county governments, 24 incorporated cities, fire protection districts, state and Federal agencies, tribal governments, and medical operations.

The County of San Diego procured and constructed the RCS and has operated the system while the participating agencies shared the cost of the original system infrastructure. The RCS consists of 50 radio sites in the two counties which support 24 public safety dispatch centers and serve more than 20,000 user radios.

The County of San Diego and the participating agencies realized that the RCS would eventually approach the end of its useful life and require replacement. In 2010, San Diego County’s Sheriff’s Department contracted with technical consultants to assist with planning the next-generation system.

A working group consisting of RCS partner agency executives made recommendations regarding system design and cost apportionment, and county staff members worked with more than 100 public safety agencies and medical operations to develop the requirements for a new system.

In December 2013, the Board of Supervisors approved an agreement for participating agencies which established a cost apportionment model and served as the operating and business agreement between the parties.

In June 2015, the Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to issue a request for proposals to replace the existing RCS, to award a contract upon successful negotiations and determination of a fair and reasonable price, and to amend the contract as required to reflect changes to services and funding allocation subject to the approval of the Sheriff. Motorola Solutions, Inc., was awarded the contract in June 2016.

The RCS upgrade includes three phases. Phase I was the system design and planning phase which included detailed technical designs, project planning, and identification of new radio facilities. None of those recommendations are binding on the county unless the county exercises its option for Phase III.

Phase II is the implementation of the new technology at existing RCS facilities consisting of the procurement of the new radio system hardware and software, the replacement of the existing hardware with the new equipment, and the migration of dispatch center equipment and user radios to the new system.

Phase III is the new site development, the construction of facilities, and the integration into the system. The system completion is expected to occur during fiscal year 2018-19. The total contract amount of $70,065,207 allows for $56,096,976 to implement Phase I and Phase II, $10,631,793 for Phase III, and $3,336,438 for contingencies.

Phase III includes seven subphases, so each of those subphases may be exercised individually. The subphase approved Nov. 15 will provide a larger equipment shelter, a 60-foot tower, and a new emergency power generator for the Harmony Hill site. The site currently operates with eight channels and does not have the capacity needed to support incidents in the area; the upgrade will allow for infrastructure which will support 19 channels.

Motorola and the Sheriff’s Department have been working together to identify potential sites which will provide the required geographic coverage. The Camp Pendleton location is expected to be on San Onofre Peak.

In addition to the Camp Pendleton and unincorporated Northeast San Diego County sites, one or two sites in unincorporated Eastern San Diego County, one site in Ramona, one site in the City of Carlsbad, one site in the City of Encinitas, and one site in the City of Solana Beach were identified.

The existing RCS radio site locations include the Encinitas Power Plant, which is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2018, and the coastal sites will ensure coverage for those areas.

The costs to acquire land rights or enter into long-term lease agreements will be determined during negotiations, and the county supervisors will approve the specific details of those agreements during a future meeting.