Supervisors authorize construction contracts for Reche Road improvements

A pair of 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors votes Sept. 13 authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of construction contracts for improvements to Reche Road.

One contract will construct improvements at the intersection of Stage Coach Lane and Reche Road. The other contract will provide improvements near Live Oak Elementary School and Potter Junior High School.

The work at the intersection of Reche Road and Stage Coach Lane will widen Stage Coach Lane to create a dedicated left turn lane for southbound traffic and to create both a dedicated right turn lane and a dedicated left turn lane to complement the through lane for northbound traffic. Pedestrian ramps and a traffic signal will be installed at all four corners of the intersection.

“This will enhance the movement of traffic,” said Supervisor Bill Horn.

The $1,000,000 estimated cost of the project had been included in the county’s 2017-18 budget which was approved in June. TransNet funding derived from the half-cent sales tax for transportation will be used to cover the costs of the project. The budgeted amount includes contingency reserves.

The supervisors’ vote also found the minor alteration of existing public roadways categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review.

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has identified the intersection improvements as a priority project since 2005, and on Jan. 16 the planning group voted 14-0 to recommend approval of the county’s intersection improvement plans.

The improvements by the two schools will widen Reche Road, add a turn lane into Live Oak Elementary School, and construct sidewalks between Green Canyon Road and Oak Glade Drive. Live Oak Elementary School is approximately 1,000 feet west of Green Canyon Road and Potter Junior High School is just west of Oak Glade Drive.

“I want to thank Public Works staff for their partnership with the community and property owners on this project,” Horn said. “These much needed improvements to this heavily traveled area will improve traffic flow and safety for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.”

The significant use of that portion of Reche Road by bicyclists and pedestrians made the project eligible for an Active Transportation Program grant funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation and administered by the California Department of Transportation. Caltrans approved the Active Transportation Program grant for Reche Road in May 2016, and the $1,520,000 budgeted amount which includes contingency funding utilizes the Active Transportation Program revenue.

The county’s Department of Public Works had prepared an environmental Negative Declaration for the project, and the supervisors’ Sept. 13 action included a finding that no substantial changes to the project or in circumstances would warrant a modification to the Negative Declaration adopted in November 2015.

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group had previously recommended the left turn lane in front of Live Oak Elementary School as a top priority project. The plans for the Reche Road improvements by Live Oak Elementary School and Potter Junior High School were brought before the planning group in September 2015, and a 13-0 vote recommended the project.

The county has obtained easements for the work within private property. Traffic control measures will be implemented during the construction to limit impacts to community members and other travelers. The construction is expected to begin in January 2018 and be complete by June 2018.