Suspect with felony warrant tasered and arrested after fleeing from Fallbrook deputies

A suspect with a felony warrant fled from law enforcement on August 25, causing the Sheriff’s deputy to use a taser to detain and arrest the invidual.

According to Sgt. Patrick Yates, Robert Harris, a 54-year-old male was driving in Fallbrook at approximately 2 p.m. when he was identified by a deputy as an individual with a felony warrant. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, which led to a 5-mile chase into the De Luz area.

When Harris reached the Sandia Creek area, he attempted to flee on foot.

“He fled approximately 150 yards, and turned around as if he was going to fight,” said Yates. “So the taser was deployed. It worked effectively, and after a short struggle after the tasering, Harris was arrested.”

If “assaultive behavior” is displayed, the deputy may choose to use a taser as a resource as a non-lethal option for restraint, said Yates.

Upon arrest, it was found that Harris had several ounces of methamphetamine and a scale on his person. He was then charged for possession of narcotics and controlled substance for sale.