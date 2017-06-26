Suspected drunk driver kills Bonsall man

BONSALL – A 61-year-old Bonsall man died Sunday morning after he wasT-boned by a suspected drunk driver who ran a red light, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 3:42 a.m. at the intersection of East Vista Way and state Route 76 near Bonsall, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Raul Barajas Dominguez, 33, of Vista was driving a 2012 Chevy Silverado pickup truck northbound on East Vista Way when he allegedly ran a red light and hit a 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Bettencourt said.

“Mr. Dominguez was transported to Palomar Medical Center with moderate injuries and, upon release, was to be booked into Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony driving under the influence of alcohol,” Bettencourt said.