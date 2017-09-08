Suspects arrested in attack on store clerk

FALLBROOK – Two men suspected of beating up a store clerk at Fallbrook Liquor the morning of Aug. 31 were arrested today, Sgt. David Pocklington reported.

Sheriff’s deputies out of the Fallbrook Substation responded to a call of unknown trouble Aug. 31 and found the clerk bloodied and suffering from multiple injuries to his head as a result of an unprovoked attack by two male individuals. Although the injuries were not life threatening, the victim was transported to an area hospital.

An investigation led to the identification of the two suspects and search warrants were issued. The suspects were identified as: Alejandro (Alex) Acosta, 20, of Fallbrook, and Mario Alberto Garcia, Jr., 25, of Vista.

At 5:30 a.m. this morning the search warrant was executed at the suspects’ listed address in the 1100 block of South Live Oak Park Road in Fallbrook. It was learned during the execution of the search warrant that both suspects had recently moved out.

Further investigation led deputies to search another location, and at 7:09 a.m. Acosta was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Green Canyon Road in Fallbrook. A short time later, Garcia surrendered himself to deputies at the Vista Patrol Station.

Garcia and Acosta were booked into the Vista Detention Facility on the following charges: Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Conspiracy, and Commercial Burglary.