Man in custody afer standoff with SWAT

UPDATE: 8 pm

FALLBROOK – A man wanted on an outstanding warrant holed up in a Fallbrook apartment today when deputies tried to contact him, prompting a several-hour SWAT standoff that ended with his arrest.

Patrol personnel tried to contact the suspect in the 900 block of Alturas Road shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The man, who was believed to possibly be armed, locked himself indoors and ignored repeated orders to surrender. Special weapons and tactics personnel were called in about 3:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Smith said.

Deputies cleared people out of surrounding rental units as a precaution.

The stalemate continued until shortly before 6 p.m., when the suspect peacefully surrendered, according to sheriff’s officials. His name was not immediately available.

Deputies from the Fallbrook Sheriff’s Substation, Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT), Fugitive Task Force (FTF) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are working to resolve the situation in a peaceful manner.

Fallbrook residents in the area might hear a Sheriff’s Helicopter (ASTREA) flying overhead and patrol cars making announcements urging the suspect to surrender peacefully. Sheriff’s officials said people that live in the neighborhood should stay inside.