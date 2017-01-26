T-shirt found as search continues for missing Fallbrook boy; prayer vigil will be held this evening

Authorities discovered a boy’s T-shirt this morning as they began a fifth day of searching for 5-year-old Phillip Campbell of Fallbrook. Phillip is believed to have been swept away into a storm-swollen Rainbow Creek Sunday evening along with 73-year-old Roland Phillips, who was found dead in the creek.

Phillip is the nephew of Fallbrook private investigator Tony Campbell, who reported that officials had found the T-shirt a little after 9 a.m. The shirt was recovered about a mile from where Roland Phillip’s vehicle was found in the creek Monday morning.

The submerged white sedan was found several hundred feet downstream from the Fifth Street crossing, which residents said was closed Sunday due to the raging and rising water in the creek. Rescue officials estimated the creek was eight feet higher than normal that Sunday.

Phillip Campbell and longtime family friend Phillips both lived with the boy’s grandmother and legal guardian, Lynda Campbell. The boy was a student at the Mike Choate preschool in Fallbrook.

Tony Campbell said today’s search team features personnel from the Sheriff’s Swift Water Rescue Team, Pala Fire, and Cal Fire, as well as women from the Rainbow Conservation Camp. Helicopters, drones and search dogs are also being used in an attempt to find Phillip.

Tony Campbell added that a prayer vigil for Phillip will be held at 6 p.m. this evening at Calvary Chapel, which is located at 488 Industrial Way in Fallbrook.