Teen taken into custody after making school threat

FALLBROOK – Deputies from the Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation took a 15-year-old suspect into custody Sunday, Nov. 5, for posting a threat that implied there would be a gun on the Fallbrook High School campus today, Nov. 6.
According to a report by Sgt. Jeff Schmidt of the San County Sheriff’s Department, school officials contacted the Fallbrook substation regarding a social media post of a picture of a handgun and a warning to not attend school the following morning.
Fallbrook deputies, in coordination with Fallbrook High School staff and the initial reporting party, were able to identify the suspect. Deputies contacted the 15-year old suspect at his residence and took him into custody without incident. Although the suspect indicated the post was only meant as a joke, based upon the severity of the crime he was booked at Juvenile Hall.
Schmidt said it was an isolated incident and no other subject or students were involved. Classes at Fallbrook High School were being held as scheduled today.
Wow! Way to make you mother proud.
Social Media? People actually believe that nonsense. Different if a letter was received but to waste $$$ on social media rants
Everyone, get lives..
Kudos to school officials, law enforcement and the “reporting party” for taking this situation seriously and for contributing to a positive outcome. Most kids these days don’t write letters. Social media instead is their main outlet. Add a picture of a gun to a threatening post and you better believe most reasonable-minded people are going to take it serious. If only we did the same every time some low-life coward started down the road toward shooting up a school, church or nightclub.
Top, you are (unfortunately) correct. Probably some kid goofing off – IF so, really a shame for him to have to go through what he will, not to mention this following him as he applies for college, the Armed Forces, a job.
BUT… BUT… if he meant it? The “reporting party” may have saved several kids. Congratulations to the “reporting party” for having the moral courage to report.