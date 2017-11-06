Teen taken into custody after making school threat

FALLBROOK – Deputies from the Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation took a 15-year-old suspect into custody Sunday, Nov. 5, for posting a threat that implied there would be a gun on the Fallbrook High School campus today, Nov. 6.

According to a report by Sgt. Jeff Schmidt of the San County Sheriff’s Department, school officials contacted the Fallbrook substation regarding a social media post of a picture of a handgun and a warning to not attend school the following morning.

Fallbrook deputies, in coordination with Fallbrook High School staff and the initial reporting party, were able to identify the suspect. Deputies contacted the 15-year old suspect at his residence and took him into custody without incident. Although the suspect indicated the post was only meant as a joke, based upon the severity of the crime he was booked at Juvenile Hall.

Schmidt said it was an isolated incident and no other subject or students were involved. Classes at Fallbrook High School were being held as scheduled today.