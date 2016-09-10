Temecula Family devastated by DUI-related crash in San Diego

A grandmother and her 2-year-old granddaughter were killed in a DUI-related crash on the southbound I-15 at Scripps Poway Parkway, near Mercy Road early Saturday morning Sept. 10. The two died after their car was hit first a suspected drunk driver who fled the scene and then by a pickup truck.

Four people including, a 64-year-old grandmother, a 2-year-old toddler, a 5-year-old girl and the children’s 35-year-old mother, were in a silver Honda when a silver Cadillac CTS crashed into them, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the deadly incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. when the initial hit-and-run collision left the car disabled in the lanes of traffic.

Moments later, a couple in a red pickup truck failed to see the disabled Honda and slammed full-speed into the vehicle.

The suspect reportedly stopped momentarily on the right shoulder of the freeway, before fleeing the scene.

The names of the grandmother and toddler killed in the hit-and-run DUI crash have not yet been released. Investigators said the mother and children are from Temecula, just north of San Diego County, and the grandmother was from Fairfield, California.

The alleged suspect was later located and identified as 31-year-old Grant Stewart Thoren. Officials located Thoren’s damaged silver Cadillac CTS with help from a tow truck driver who towed Thoren’s damaged car to a home in Vista.

CHP officials said the home where the DUI suspect lives is believed to be operated as a “sober living” facility.

When officers and other emergency first responders arrived, the Honda was so badly mangled from the two collisions, emergency crews had to extricate the family from inside the wreckage of the car.

The grandmother and 2-year-old girl succumbed to their injuries and both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP officials.

Paramedics treated the 35-year-old mother and her 5-year-old daughter at the scene before rushing them to local hospitals. The girl suffered a concussion and is being treated at Rady Children’s Hospital. Her mother is hospitalized with major injuries at Sharp Memorial.

The passenger from the red pickup truck was also taken to a local hospital with unspecified minor injuries. According to officials, the driver of the truck was not injured. Investigators have stated the man was cooperating with the investigation and they do not believe he was driving under the influence.

CHP officers shut down several lanes on the southbound side the freeway following the hit-and-run. They also launched a search for the driver of the Cadillac who fled the scene.

Investigators from the department’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to the location to conduct an accident investigation.

CHP officials said based on their investigation and Thoren’s statements, they determined that after the crash, Thoren exited the freeway on Mira Mesa Boulevard and drove to a gas station. He then called a towing company from the gas station and had his car towed to the residence in Vista.

When the tow truck driver later heard a news report about the fatal hit and run collision, he called CHP to report that he had driven the suspect and his Cadillac to the Vista residence.

CHP officials said the tow truck driver did not know Thoren had been involved in the deadly hit-and-run on the freeway when he towed him and the vehicle to Vista.

Once he was located and detained, Thoren reportedly admitted to investigators his involvement in the fatal collision.

Thoren is facing several charges including DUI, felony hit-and-run and homicide, according to CHP officials.

All southbound lanes, except for the carpool lane, remained closed to traffic all Saturday morning. A SigAlert was issued in the area and traffic was reportedly backed up for miles.

Shortly before 1 p.m., nearly 12 hours after the deadly accident, Caltrans updated that all southbound I-15 lanes had re-opened to traffic.