The Fallbrook Food Pantry presents ‘Starstruck’

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry is holding a very special fundraising event, a concert by British entertainer Toni Morrell and her husband/musical director David Dial, Saturday, Sept. 23 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Burton Center for Performing Arts, 2400 S. Stage Coach Lane.

There is never a charge to the clients for food and/or services that are provided by the Fallbrook Food Pantry. As a non-profit entity its funding comes through grants and contributions from businesses, churches, service organizations and the generosity of individuals of the community and from fundraising events that it presents, like this one.

In “Starstruck! The Baby Boomers’ Guide to A World of Wonderful Women”, Morrell delivers a heartfelt vocal homage to an eclectic array of legendary ladies along with captivating video and superb orchestral accompaniment arranged and performed by Dial.

In 2010, Morrell and Dial joined forces with celebrity television producer Karen Cadle who directed their unique tribute concert show entitled “Remembering the Ladies”, which went on to win rave reviews.

This acclaimed multi-media concert show toured throughout the United States, performing for audiences at a host of prestigious retirement community resorts and performing art centers. The show went on hiatus in June 2014 after Dial was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer and scheduled for treatment.

Upon being proclaimed “cancer-free” for two full years in September 2016, Morrell and Dial once again were able to focus on bringing back their beloved show, “Remembering the Ladies”. They developed new material for the show now geared toward the “Baby Boomer” generation, giving it a new name and marketing strategy.

So, after a three year hiatus, Morrell and Dial have returned to the stage with their very own Version 2.0 of the original show – better than ever – now called “Starstruck! The Baby Boomers’ Guide to A World of Wonderful Women”.

Tickets can be ordered online at www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org or bought at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office, 111 S. Main Ave., Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For group (10 or more seats) and/or VIP seating, contact Vi Dupre at [email protected]

The Fallbrook Food Pantry, which has served low income and disadvantaged families in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, De Luz and Pala since 1991, is open Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and provides access to nutritional support to an average of 500 households a week. Forty percent of the recipients are children.