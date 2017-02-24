Theft from vehicles went up in January

Theft from vehicles in Fallbrook increased from December to January, according to Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Specialist Jake Kruger, who works out of the Fallbrook substation.

“There’s been an increase in that sort of crime, and we want people to be aware of it,” said Kruger.

Kruger wants the public to be informed because motorists themselves can help prevent the crime by simply being diligent.

“Many of these thefts involved vehicles that were unlocked or contained valuables that were visible,” said Kruger. “Simply taking the time to remove valuables from your vehicles and locking the doors can make all the difference.”

A review of the Sheriff’s log from the past few weeks showed that some of the most popular items that thieves treated themselves to from vehicles were wallets and everything that comes with them (ID’s, ATM cards, credit cards and cash), and tools (more than $4,000 worth of power tools were stolen from a vehicle on the 3100 block of S. Old Highway 395 on Jan. 27).

One thief hit a grand slam Jan. 19 in nabbing a purse from a vehicle in the 600 block of E. Alvarado St. that contained ID, passport, credit cards and a cell phone.

Jewelry ­– no surprise – also proved attractive to vehicle burglars, as did computers and miscellaneous audio/video equipment.

In addition to locking your vehicle and removing valuables from eyesight, Kruger also recommends parking in busy, well-lit and well-traveled areas.

Kruger also added that – even if you’re only going to be gone for seconds – to never leave your car running and unattended, and to always employ your car alarm.

People are also encouraged to report thefts from their vehicles, even if the loss is a small one. Reporting the crime can give authorities a heads up that a trend may be developing in a certain area or neighborhood.

Kruger also wants people to be aware of a current phone scam.

“The scammer will call you and ask, ‘Hello, can you hear me?’, and then record you saying ‘Yes’,” explained Kruger. “They then use the recording in combination with your personal information they may already have to process some kind of financial transaction. So if you get a call from someone you don’t know asking if you can hear them, just hang up.”