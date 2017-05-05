Three FUESD schools recognized on California Honor Roll

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District (FUESD) is proud to announce Maie Ellis Elementary, San Onofre Elementary, and Fallbrook Homeschool Academy have each been named an Honor Roll school for the 2016 California Honor Roll presented by Educational Results Partnership (ERP) and the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence (CBEE).

The 2016 Honor Roll recognizes public elementary, middle, and high schools that demonstrate consistently high levels of student academic achievement, improvement in achievement over time, and reduction in achievement gaps. For high schools, Honor Roll recognition includes high college readiness in students.

This year, the California Honor Roll recognized 1,866 higher performing, higher poverty schools that are distinguished for their academic achievement and for closing achievement gaps.

Through national research, the ERP and CBEE identified a common set of success factors in higher performing Honor Roll schools, school districts, and CMOs. These include clear, specific learning objectives aligned to college and career readiness, along with evidence-based instructional practices; establishing system-wide mission of college and career readiness for all students; investing in human capital; maintaining data and assessment systems to monitor school and student performance; and deploying resources and guidance to support schools’ efforts to prepare all students for college and career.