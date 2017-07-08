Three local nonprofits receive Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds

The recipients of District Five Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grants approved during the June 20 San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting include Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924, the Fallbrook Historical Society, and Spirit of Sharing.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote allocated $25,000 to Post 1924 for various facilities improvements, $15,000 to the Fallbrook Historical Society for Reche School House restoration work, and $20,000 to Spirit for Sharing which will be used to purchase non-perishable food and hygiene products for military families.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to provide grants to non-profit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels. In addition to non-profit organizations, county supervisors can also fund schools and fire departments, and supervisors can also use money from their budgets to supplement other county funding for specific county projects such as parks, roads, and libraries.

Each county supervisor recommends the allocation of his or her Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds, although those allocations must be approved by a majority of the board. Supervisor Bill Horn recommended funding from his District Five budget for Post 1924, the Fallbrook Historical Society, and Spirit of Sharing.

Post 1924 is in the 1100 block of Old Stage Road and is formally Charles E. Swisher Post No. 1924. Swisher was a Fallbrook native who was stationed on the U.S.S. Arizona and was killed when Pearl Harbor was attacked. Swisher’s father, Leon, was one of the 28 World War I veterans who founded Post 1924. In 1942, the post was named after Swisher and, in 1945, land was donated for post hall.

“The Fallbrook VFW is a great community resource for veterans,” Horn said.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant will help purchase photovoltaic energy panels, ceiling insulation, and playground equipment and rehabilitate a patio cover.

The Fallbrook Historical Society was founded in 1976 and merged with the Reche Community Club, whose only task was to maintain the Reche School House building, in 2016. Reche School was Fallbrook’s first school when it opened in 1886, and it operated as a school until 1939.

“The Reche School House is part of Fallbrook’s rich history and in need of some TLC,” Horn said. “This $15,000 grant will be used to restore the interior and exterior of the building and make the restrooms wheelchair accessible.”

In 2000, a World War II veteran founded Spirit of Sharing in order to help military families in times of needs. Camp Pendleton families are among those who receive emergency-based assistance which includes an on-site food bank, items for infants and other children, household goods, furniture, bedding, and hygiene items.

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding will be used to purchase non-perishable food items, hygiene products, diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, utensils, dishware, curtains, tablecloths, bedding, furniture, and other items.

“I am proud to support the Spirit of Sharing volunteers who are dedicated to providing emergency assistance for our military families,” Horn said.