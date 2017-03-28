Ticket and infraction amnesty program coming to an end

SAN DIEGO – A law allowing people to apply for one-time amnesty for unpaid pre-2013 traffic tickets and non-traffic infractions will expire soon. The program, which started in October 2015, will expire Monday, April 3.

“We are getting the word out about the upcoming deadline. This is an important law that was designed to allow those who have been unable to pay their fines get right with the law and clear their record. We want to ensure, one more time, that people who are eligible for this program know it will be ending soon so they don’t miss out,” Michael Roddy, executive officer of the Superior Court, said.

Governor Brown signed the one-time amnesty program into law in June 2015. The program was created as an incentive for people to resolve infraction-related delinquencies.

There are two groups of people who can participate in the amnesty program. Persons with unpaid tickets whose bail or fines were originally due to be paid on or before January 1, 2013, and who are not current with payments may be eligible to have both their debt reduced by 50 or 80 percent, depending on income, and the hold on their driver’s license released.

Secondly, persons who were delinquent, but are currently making payments or become current at the date of the request, are not eligible for a reduction, but may be eligible to have the “failure to appear or pay” notification removed from their driving record.

Parking tickets and most misdemeanors, including driving under the influence and reckless driving, are not eligible. Individuals who owe restitution to a victim or have an outstanding warrant are also not eligible to apply for the amnesty program.

A $50 amnesty program fee will be charged for each eligible participant. This fee will be added to the first payment or lump sum amount. In addition, the Department of Motor Vehicles will also charge a $55 driver’s license reinstatement fee, if it applies.

Civil assessments will be deducted and will not have to be paid.

Before contacting the court, residents should review the California Courts’ web page on the amnesty program. The site is also available through the San Diego Superior Court’s website at www.sdcourt.ca.gov .

Individuals who think they may be eligible for the amnesty program should complete the Amnesty Program Participation Form, which is available on the court’s website, and bring it to the court location where the delinquent ticket is filed. Individuals must appear in person to request amnesty, unless they live out of the state or county. For amnesty program information, visit www.courts.ca.gov/33230.htm .

The court has four locations, including Central Division, 8950 Claremont Mesa Boulevard in San Diego, East County, 250 E. Main Street in El Cajon, North County, 325 South Melrose Drive, Annex Building, Suite 350 in Vista and South County, 500 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista.