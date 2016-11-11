Time to enter the Christmas Parade

FALLBROOK – Christmas in the Village 2016 is quickly approaching, now that we are deep into autumn. Holiday season event postcards are now available in the office that list many of Fallbrook’s annual Christmastime traditions. The theme chosen for this year’s downtown holiday season, and the 35th Annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade is “Joy to the World.”

The traditional nighttime parade will again feature a varied entry field, as organizers and volunteers prepare for a 5 p.m. kick-off on Saturday, Dec. 3. Look for a large line-up consisting of marching bands, decorated floats, colorful characters, fire trucks and, of course, Santa Claus.

Any groups who wants to participate in this fun-filled, entertaining event should be sure to fill out their entry application soon at the Chamber office as the deadline is fast approaching – Nov. 16. Participants may pick up their entry form and pay the $20 entry fee in person at the Chamber office – 111 S. Main – or download the application from www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org / and mail it in.

Sponsors are also needed for this classic holiday event, which is a gift to the community from the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber is grateful for those businesses and individuals who have stepped up with their pledges and donations so far and would be honored to have those business names appear on that list as well.

Watch the chamber’s front window during December to see the sponsor Christmas gift display. Call the chamber at (760) 728-5845 to inquire or visit the Christmas Parade page on www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org for a sponsorship form to download.

Don’t miss being a part of this exciting holiday evening!