Toastmasters compete with costumes

Fallbrook VFW Post Commander Kenneth Etherton shows off his homemade monster costume during the Fallbrook Village Toastmasters Halloween costume party, Oct. 24.
Fallbrook Village Toastmasters member Pam Eskue, dressed and acting as a book nerd, won first place at the non-profit’s Halloween costume party, Oct. 24.
Fallbrook Village Toastmasters member Larry Baker took second place for his hippy costume during the non-profit’s Halloween costume party, Oct. 24.
Fallbrook Village Toastmasters Chairwoman Debra Howell shows her Cruella de Vil costumes to judges John and Geraldine Stoll of Ged’s Bakery and Cafe and Fallbrook VFW Post Commander Kenneth Etherton.
Fallbrook Village Toastmasters member Sheryl Yetter shows her Halloween costume called “Enigma” to judges during the non-profit’s Halloween costume party at the Fallbrook Historical Society, Oct. 24. Yetter took third place in the costume contest.
Fallbrook Village Toastmasters member Frank Haverkamp prepares to show his Mr. Wilson costume from the TV show “Home Improvement” during the Halloween costume party at the Fallbrook Historical Society.
Fallbrook Village Toastmasters member Marjorie Johnson shows her nurse costume to judges during the Halloween costume party, Oct. 24.
Fallbrook Village Toastmasters chairwoman Debra Howell, dressed as Cruella de Vil of “101 Dalmatians”, announces the start of the non-profit’s Halloween costume party, held at the Fallbrook Historical Society’s barn.
Fallbrook Village Toastmaster members prepare to present their Halloween costumes to judges during the public speaking and leadership non-profit’s open house at the Fallbrook Historical Society, Oct. 24.
The Fallbrook Village Toastmasters host an open house and Halloween costume contest inside the Fallbrook Historical Society barn, Oct. 24.
