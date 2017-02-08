Toastmasters’ fundraiser offers Valentine gifts

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Toastmasters invites everyone to their “Hearts and Flowers” fundraising event, Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the “Barn” at the Fallbrook Historical Society, located at 260 Rocky Crest Rd.

The event will include opportunity drawings, silent auction and vendor booths offering jewelry, clothing, candles, and kitchen items. Silent auction offerings will include an $800 lithograph of a butterfly by Ray Benfatti, a $200 legal consultation, a $150 health and wellness session and many additional items all with a starting bid of only $5.

All this excitement and shopping can make a person hungry, and when it does, several food venders, including Juanita’s Tamales along with beverages and all kinds of satisfying treats will be available.

Everyone who shows up will be given two free opportunity drawing tickets plus two additional tickets if a flyer is brought in (flyers will be placed throughout businesses in Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow).

Also, the first 50 people that show up will be given a free pair of earrings.

This is a great family outing and opportunity to shop for a sweetheart and it’s free to attend. Toastmasters members look forward to seeing everyone there.

The Fallbrook Village Toastmasters is a non-profit organization. All funds raised will be used for this local club.

For more information, call (310) 471-5219, visit