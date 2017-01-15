Top baby names in San Diego County

José A. Álvarez

County of San Diego

Communications Office

Noah was the most popular male baby name in San Diego County for the second year in a row. Oliver and David toddled out of the top 10 boy names in 2016, being replaced by Mateo and James.

On the girls’ side, the top names did not change last year from 2015, but the order did. Emma traded places with Mia for the top spot, while Victoria and Charlotte crawled ahead of Emily and Ava.

The County Health and Human Services Agency records all births in the region, where about 45,000 babies are born every year.

Here are the top 10 baby names parents chose in 2016. You can see how they ranked the previous year here.

Boys

Rank Name Total

Noah 236 Liam 228 Sebastian 216 Daniel 194 Ethan 193 Mateo 193 Alexander 189 Jacob 186 Benjamin 184 James 173

Girls

Rank Name Total