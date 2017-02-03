Town meeting on skatepark set for Feb. 11





FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. (FSI) will hold a town meeting at the Fallbrook Library on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 12:30 p.m. to update the community on the location, design, status and fundraising for the project.

There will be special guests from the County and each attendee will be given a raffle ticket to win a FSI T-shirt or a special deck. Spread the word.

For more information, contact FSI at (442) 444-2585, info@fallbrookskateparkinc.org, visit www.fallbrookskateparkinc.org , or find them on Instagram and Facebook.

FSI is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to providing a safe and challenging skate environment for those in Fallbrook, Bonsall, Deluz and Rainbow.