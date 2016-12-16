Traffic collision reported on Reche Road at Via Gianni Turco

At 1:16 p.m. today, Dec. 16, a collision at Reche Road and Via Gianni Turco was reported to the CHP. (The location is just west of Live Oak Park) A white Toyota Tacoma collided with a red Mazda 6 with a possible injury. According to the posted CHP accident information, one vehicle was partially blocking traffic and the red vehicle was in a ditch. A tow truck was requested at 1:27 p.m.

