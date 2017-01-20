Traffic hazards reported all over Fallbrook

Connect on Linked in

The CHP has reported several traffic hazards in the Fallbrook/De Luz area over the last hour and a half (as of 3:40 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20). They include the following:

2:00 p.m. – At E. Mission and Live Oak Park Road – a tree fell blocking westbound lane on Mission.

2:21 p.m. – Baja Mission Road at S. Mission – roadway flooding, water running swiftly

2:22 p.m. – Reche Road at Tecalote Drive – mud and rock blocking one and a half lanes

2:25 p.m. – 2800 block Olive Hill Road – tree down – no longer on CHP website so must be cleared

2:31 p.m. – SR76 at Rice Canyon – flood and slide

3:14 p.m. – Verde Avenue at Sleeping Indian – tree down in intersection blocking traffic

3: 21 p.m. – Gird Road at Blue Bell – vehicle hydroplaned, went off road.

For the latest reports, go to https://www.chp.ca.gov/traffic and see Custom Region – go to San Diego – Oceanside.