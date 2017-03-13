Trio killed in Vista in apparent double murder-suicide

VISTA – The bodies of three people in their 50s, who apparently died in a double murder-suicide, were found today in a North County home.

A friend of a person who lived at the address made an emergency call shortly after 5:30 a.m. to report finding the gunshot victims – two men and a woman – in the house on Phil Mar Lane in Vista, according to sheriff’s officials.

Homicide detectives were not looking for any outstanding suspects, Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam told reporters.

The names of the deceased were withheld pending family notification.