Two arrested during compliance check

FALLBROOK – On Oct. 20, the Fallbrook Crime Suppression Team and Detectives from the Sheriff’s Fallbrook Substation conducted compliance checks on six Fallbrook residents. All of the compliance checks were done on known offenders and AB-109 (Assembly Bill 109) early release probationers. Those targeted were identified through crime and intelligence analysis as individuals most likely to re-offend.

Beverly Brown, age 60, of Fallbrook, was arrested for 11378 H&S – Possession of Controlled Substances for Sale, 11379 (a) H&S – Transportation of Controlled Substances and 120022.1 PC – Committing a Felony While Out on Bail.

Darren Blackwell, age 34, also of Fallbrook, was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. The other probationers were found to be in compliance with the terms of their probation.

At the conclusion of the compliance checks, deputies conducted directed patrol in Fallbrook and the surrounding communities.

During the detail, one field interviews was written on an individual suspected of criminal potential.