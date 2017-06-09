Two arrested during massage parlor prostitution stings in Fallbrook

Part 1 of a 3-part series

Two women from two different Fallbrook massage businesses were arrested after a multi-agency coordinated prostitution sting Friday, June 2. The arrests followed complaints from the community regarding several local massage parlors, said Lt. Patrick Gardner of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation.

The women were arrested at Jasmine Massage at 412 S. Main Ave. and Coco Massage at 1075 S. Mission Rd. (suite E) after allegedly soliciting undercover officers for sex while performing a massage, according to Sgt. Matthew Blumenthal, who lead the sting operation. Blumenthal is with the San Diego Sheriff’s Sex Trafficking Unit.

Authorities made the arrests after officials from several area law enforcement agencies worked together to locate and identify businesses that were conducting illegal activity “at massage parlors located within Fallbrook,” according to Blumenthal.

Detectives from the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, San Diego Sheriff’s Licensing Unit, United States Criminal Investigative Service and the San Diego Sheriff’s Fallbrook substation’s Crime Suppression Unit conducted the prostitution sting.

During the sting operation authorities arrested 61-year-old Lu Qiuying at Jasmine Massage and 48-year-old Xzhang Ling at Coco Massage. Both women were booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of prostitution. Bail for both was set at $2,000 and both posted bail in timely fashion.

It was not immediately known exactly what role the two women played in the alleged prostitution business and neither of the women were cooperating with the investigation, according to Blumenthal. Officials are still working to determine if the two women arrested were part of – or victims of – human trafficking. Both women are of Chinese descent and it was not known how long they have been in the United States. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Jasmine Massage, as of the morning of June 6, had not reopened. Coco Massage was open for business that morning, with its neon “Massage” light brightly lit.

“It’s very common,” said Blumenthal of the quick reopening. “It’s very, very difficult to close these businesses down because the owner can say it wasn’t my business that committed the crime, but just one rogue employee.”

Another Fallbrook massage business, Young Day Massage, recently had its doors closed by San Diego County officials. Located near Jasmine Massage at 116 W. College St., Young Day has a notice posted on its door stating “Closed By Order of the Department of Environmental Health.” The sign lists an inspection date of May 22, 2017, and cites the business for “no license.” A hand written note posted below the County’s notice states, “We are on Vacation!! See you soon.”

Anyone with additional information about these incidents should contact Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Callers can remain anonymous; however, those with tips and information that result in a felony arrest may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.