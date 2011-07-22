Two females arrested after Fallbrook resident catches them during home burglary

Two Oceanside women are behind bars after a Fallbrook man turned them in for attempted home burglary.
According to reports, the witness was sitting in his office/den at home, located in the 1900 block of James Gaynor Street in Fallbrook. While he was looking out the front window of the office, he observed a gray vehicle drive up and park on the street in front of his neighbor’s home. An older white female adult with blond hair drove the vehicle, and she and another female with brown hair exited the vehicle and walked to the side gate of the residence.
Lt. Robert Haley, the commander of the Fallbrook substation stated that the witness believed his neighbor was on vacation, which was why he continued to watch the women’s progress.
The blonde female, later identified as Sandlanna Stewart, exited the residence carrying a red bag and the dark haired female, identified as Stephanie Hollinger-Child, was carrying a blue duffle bag.
The witness began to take photos and followed the women as they were leaving. When they noticed he was following them they acted very nervous, Haley stated.
“They began talking about how Hollinger-Child’s boyfriend was ‘going to kill her.’
The witness asked the women if they needed help, and they asked for a ride to the 7-11 on Main Street in Fallbrook. As he was driving them he asked if they knew the owner of the home they were at, and they admitted they did not. He asked the women whose bags they were carrying, and they claimed they owned them and were moving out of an apartment.
“The witness then realized the subjects had probably broken into his neighbor’s residence and stolen her property, so he drove to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s station with the two subjects,” said Haley.
Upon arriving at the station the two females exited and fled on foot. The witness contacted deputies from the Fallbrook station, and they searched the area and found the females hiding behind a business on Main Ave.
“Deputies Felicia and Crowley placed the two under arrest, Detective Vrabel of the Fallbrook Station drove to the residence and found a rear window broken and found the residence ransacked and property missing,” said Haley. “The property the two suspects had in their possession was later identified as being stolen from the victim’s residence.”
Hollinger-Child, 25, and Stewart, 46, both of Oceanside, were booked into the Vista Detention Facility for residential burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy. Bail has been set at $305,000 and both suspects are to be arraigned on July 22.
The detective handling the burglary case indicated Hollinger had two prior felony convictions and has served time in prison. Currently, Oceanside Police are also investigating to see if either women are involved in home burglaries in their jurisdiction.
To help deter home burglaries, Haley recommended that individuals heading out of the area stop by the Sheriff’s substation to sign up for vacation checks.
“Our volunteers stop in on a regular basis to ensure the doors are locked and provide our presence while making sure there is nothing out of the ordinary,” said Haley. “All it takes is a form.”
Vigilant citizens are also essential to keep down home burglary, he continued.
“We appreciate the neighbors looking out for each other, as it helps us immensely,” said Haley. “We have to cover 137 square miles, so we count on the citizens to inform us of incidents.”
There’s nothing better than a concerned citizen! Certainly dangerous, but look who’s behind bars! The perpetrators!
I wish he was my neighbor. Good work.
Now whomever this "witness" that snagged these two burglars and drove them to the Sheriffs office is made from the good stuff that makes heroes. Way to go dude!!! Nice work.
Awesome! Another story of Fallbrook residents looking out for each other and not allowing crime.
Glad of the sheriffs fast reaction on catching them and the "good neighbor", not many left. They got what they deserved. Quick question, any news on what happen at the storage between Brandon and East Mission Rd. yesterday, July 21, 2011 around 7pm and went on until around 10-30pm? Completely surrounded with Cops and canines. Surprised the Village News is not on top of this one.
137 square miles? No wonder you don’t see a sheriff’s car downtown every two minutes. The guy who drove the two turds to the station gets some serious props! Too bad most folks in this town are not on the ball like that.
Excellent work! I wonder how much of what was stolen was narcotics? As for the women, I know the type. I became familiar with this type of thief a few years ago. I had known her since childhood and come to find out for nearly 30 years, in middle age she had been living a lie right under everybody’s noses. There is no cure. Put their feet to the fire, and as for Hollinger – two time loser… see you when you are 50!
The Village News does and outstanding job reporting the news but they can only report the information they receive so there are often questions such as;
1. This is a gated community on Stage Coach Lane/Gum Tree Lane so how did they get in?
2. They drove in so why would they leave in someone else’s vehicle.
3. One would have to be brain dead to give strangers a ride any place.
I love neighbors like this. This is the way it use to be, and now we still have at least one more around. I am that way and will continue to be that way. Some look at it as me being bored. I look at it as watching out for the people who cannot. Good Job!!
This sounds like a third strike for Hollinger and a life sentence.
If they drove away from the scene, why did they ask for a ride from someone they thought was following them afterwards? I don’t get it. Am I reading this wrong?
Check out the inmate locator at the SDSO web site – FAT BAILS!!!!!! 300K! ROTFLMAO!!!!!! Nice assortment of charges listed to – looks like some good follow up and stacking of charges by the SDSO and DA. Bye Bye Birdies for a good stint!! (we can all hope – you know how our DA is) Oceanside pukes coming to Fallbrook – nice try.
More citizens need to call when they see odd suspicious activity going on. This neighbor could have just turned a blind eye, not wanting to get involved, but he didn’t. Now – picking up a couple of criminals probably isn’t highly recommended, but at least it worked out in the long run and he didn’t get car jacked, stabbed, shot, or worse…
P.S. 25 and 46 year old white "women" (I use the term lightly). Can you say "Dopers"? Just a hunch…. LOL
Detective Vrabel is the greatest! He helped my family and helped so many more.
Lock em up and throw away the keys!
After reading this story I must think as ignorant as possible let me judge the entire white race and female gender. As I sit at the comfort of my house I have to judge and critique these individuals and there ancestors in Europe… Yeah right next thing you know I’ll be an old fart living with my moms chatting online all day. People make mistakes hopefully they learn from their mistakes after paying their debt to society and I sincerely wish these females the best.
Great questions Bert!
There are some holes in this story.
And maybe a man feels confident enough to get two burglars in his car and start driving them around town, but I sure as heck would not.
WHY is no one commmenting about how it seems like ‘criminals’ KNOW we r unprotected by law enforcement in Fallbrook/Bonsall/Pala? SD Sheriff response time allows a getaway EVERY time! ‘Criminals’ come from outside r villages to pillage in relative surety.
Why did they pick this particular house? Did they know the occupants and know they were gone on vacation? Good job for the neighbor but why didn’t he call the police immediately and not take a chance that they might be armed and shoot him?
Dude! I totally live near there!
I actually know these two women well. Not by choice, but nonetheless I do. It is an aunt & niece that are WHITE and they do have drug issues. I feel bad for the family that has to deal with that.
Oh….and "native resident", you haven’t known Stewart since childhood because she didn’t live here until she was an adult.
I am glad that these two are off the street, I hope they go away for a long time! The entire family is messed up – lock them all up! I hope Hollinger gets 10+ years – and nobody use her husband’s business – teach people to steal!
Hollinger isn’t the only one with a record. I hope Stewart goes away for a long time also – she’s still on probation. Past record tells all. Lock them both up!
I do not live there or know these people but please people at least have respect for the families. It was not right, no doubt. But it looks like drug issues played a big part. They have to pay for the crime and hopefully learn a lesson. Another reason to not do drugs. I just pray for all involved. But I will add that their are murders out there that paid less time. Hopefully they get some help while there. Sad story!