Two females arrested after Fallbrook resident catches them during home burglary

Two Oceanside women are behind bars after a Fallbrook man turned them in for attempted home burglary.

According to reports, the witness was sitting in his office/den at home, located in the 1900 block of James Gaynor Street in Fallbrook. While he was looking out the front window of the office, he observed a gray vehicle drive up and park on the street in front of his neighbor’s home. An older white female adult with blond hair drove the vehicle, and she and another female with brown hair exited the vehicle and walked to the side gate of the residence.

Lt. Robert Haley, the commander of the Fallbrook substation stated that the witness believed his neighbor was on vacation, which was why he continued to watch the women’s progress.

The blonde female, later identified as Sandlanna Stewart, exited the residence carrying a red bag and the dark haired female, identified as Stephanie Hollinger-Child, was carrying a blue duffle bag.

The witness began to take photos and followed the women as they were leaving. When they noticed he was following them they acted very nervous, Haley stated.

“They began talking about how Hollinger-Child’s boyfriend was ‘going to kill her.’

The witness asked the women if they needed help, and they asked for a ride to the 7-11 on Main Street in Fallbrook. As he was driving them he asked if they knew the owner of the home they were at, and they admitted they did not. He asked the women whose bags they were carrying, and they claimed they owned them and were moving out of an apartment.

“The witness then realized the subjects had probably broken into his neighbor’s residence and stolen her property, so he drove to the Fallbrook Sheriff’s station with the two subjects,” said Haley.

Upon arriving at the station the two females exited and fled on foot. The witness contacted deputies from the Fallbrook station, and they searched the area and found the females hiding behind a business on Main Ave.

“Deputies Felicia and Crowley placed the two under arrest, Detective Vrabel of the Fallbrook Station drove to the residence and found a rear window broken and found the residence ransacked and property missing,” said Haley. “The property the two suspects had in their possession was later identified as being stolen from the victim’s residence.”

Hollinger-Child, 25, and Stewart, 46, both of Oceanside, were booked into the Vista Detention Facility for residential burglary, grand theft, possession of stolen property and conspiracy. Bail has been set at $305,000 and both suspects are to be arraigned on July 22.

The detective handling the burglary case indicated Hollinger had two prior felony convictions and has served time in prison. Currently, Oceanside Police are also investigating to see if either women are involved in home burglaries in their jurisdiction.

To help deter home burglaries, Haley recommended that individuals heading out of the area stop by the Sheriff’s substation to sign up for vacation checks.

“Our volunteers stop in on a regular basis to ensure the doors are locked and provide our presence while making sure there is nothing out of the ordinary,” said Haley. “All it takes is a form.”

Vigilant citizens are also essential to keep down home burglary, he continued.

“We appreciate the neighbors looking out for each other, as it helps us immensely,” said Haley. “We have to cover 137 square miles, so we count on the citizens to inform us of incidents.”