Smoke may be visible as firefighters battle two blazes at Camp Pendleton, officials say

Two fires were burning in the center of Camp Pendleton on Monday, Oct. 16, and residents of nearby towns will likely be able to see smoke, the Camp Pendleton Fire Department announced in a social media post.

One of the fires was burning in an “impact area” and smoke may be visible from “quite a distance,” officials said.

The second fire, which was sparked over the weekend, continues to burn in the Horno area. That fire, which is within containment lines, is being monitored by firefighters.

There was no threat to structures or nearby communities, according to officials.