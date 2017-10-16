Smoke may be visible as firefighters battle two blazes at Camp Pendleton, officials say

By on 7 Comments

Two fires were burning in the center of Camp Pendleton on Monday, Oct. 16, and residents of nearby towns will likely be able to see smoke, the Camp Pendleton Fire Department announced in a social media post.

One of the fires was burning in an “impact area” and smoke may be visible from “quite a distance,” officials said.

The second fire, which was sparked over the weekend, continues to burn in the Horno area. That fire, which is within containment lines, is being monitored by firefighters.

There was no threat to structures or nearby communities, according to officials.

Smoke may be visible as firefighters battle two blazes at Camp Pendleton, officials say added by on
View all posts by Alex Groves →

Alex Groves is an award-winning journalist and the assistant editor for Valley News. He previously worked at The Press-Enterprise as a public safety reporter for the southwestern portion of Riverside County. Groves graduated from Cal State Fullerton in 2015 with a bachelors degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in Radio-TV-Film.

7 Responses to "Smoke may be visible as firefighters battle two blazes at Camp Pendleton, officials say"

  1. Linda   October 16, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Can see it from west vista.

    Reply
  2. Fred   October 16, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    It’s not just smoke. I’m watching flames from my deck. It’s awfukky big and close to be letting it burn in these weather conditions. I’m not comfortable with this at all.

    Reply
  3. D   October 17, 2017 at 8:13 am

    They like to let it burn in a controlled fashion. I don’t blame them.

    I am really looking forward to Lee’s Gomer comments. Lee where are you?

    Reply
  4. b   October 17, 2017 at 8:34 am

    at least those pyromaniac jarheads enjoy a plethora of rat-infested , polluted drinking water that can be re-purposed for fire-fighting!

    Reply
  5. Fred   October 17, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    b’s comment is inappropriate.

    Let’s all be civil and reasonable.

    Reply
  6. BIL   October 17, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    you fallbrook people need to stand up to those marine bullies! bullies only respect a punch in the nose or a kick in the family jewels! figuratively speaking only, of course! SEMPER FI!

    Reply
  7. BIL   October 17, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    THANK GOD that we corporals are the corps’ “court jesters” and we can snark with immunity and impunity as long as we don’t buck for E5 sergeant!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.