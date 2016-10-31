Two fires, traffic collision among incidents that occurred on Oct. 31

Various incidents occurred on Halloween night, keeping North County Fire personnel busy.

According to the Pulse app, a traffic collision occurred in the 800 block of De Luz Rd. at approximately 9:40 p.m.

In addition, a residential fire occurred on the 1400 block of Alturas Rd. at 8 p.m., and an industrial fire occurred on the 300 block of East Mission at 9:26 p.m., causing roads to be closed and traffic detoured.

Information about injuries in any of the incidents is not currently available.

