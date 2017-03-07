Two new westbound lanes on SR 76 scheduled to open late tonight

Keep San Diego Moving TransNet has announced that late tonight (March 7) construction crews will open two new westbound lanes to traffic on State Route 76 (SR 76) between Via Monserate and Old Highway 395.

Traffic signals at Gird Road and Old Highway 395 may be intermittently flashing during this work. After the traffic switch is completed, motorists will have access to two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane on this stretch of SR 76.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time for their commute. The work schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.