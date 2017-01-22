Unplanned power outages impact Fallbrook, Bonsall

An unplanned power outage has impacted 463 residents in the Fallbrook area.

According to the SDGE power outage map, residents who are impacted live in the Pala Mesa Resort/ Pala Mesa Village/ Bonsall, Live Oak Park/ Winterwarm/ San Luis Rey Heights, and Northeast Fallbrook areas.

The outage started at approximately 8:30 on Sunday, Jan. 22. There is currently no estimated restoration time, as the outage was caused by the weather impacting the electric system.

In addition, a downed tree has also knocked out a transformer near the Reche Rd./Live Oak Rd. intersection, which has left the area without power.

Watch this page for further power outage updates.