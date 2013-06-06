UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died during arrest as well as the four deputies involved in incident

Today (Tuesday afternoon, June 11), the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit released the identity of a man who died while being taken into custody by Fallbrook deputies on June 5 as well as the names of the officers involved.
“His name was Hugo Raymond Barragan, age 36, of Fallbrook,” said Lt. Glenn Giannantonio. The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Homicide Unit are both investigating the circumstances relating to Barragan’s death.
“The deputies involved in this case are Gregory Buchnoff, Jeremy Banks, Justin Moore, and Yancey Mayordeleon,” said Giannantonio.
Giannantonio said the incident transpired when Barragan was noticed driving a vehicle with a flat tire in an “erratic” manner about 9:45 p.m. that day. As the deputy began following the car, he noticed the man commit several traffic code violations and tried to pull him over. Barragan allegedly stopped briefly, then drove off again.
Giannantonio said the deputy pursued Barragan until he crashed his car into a fence on Hillcrest Place.
Following the crash, he ran off and into a relative’s house in the 1500 block of Hillcrest Place. By this time three deputies were involved in the pursuit. Once Barragan was located inside the house, a fourth officer joined the effort in trying to subdue the suspect, which led to the deputies deploying the use of a taser and a canine. After being captured and handcuffed, Barragan suddenly stopped breathing and paramedics were called to the scene.
“Despite life-saving efforts by the paramedics, they were unable to revive [Barragan] and he was pronounced dead,” Giannantonio said.
According to relatives, Barragan had a history of drug problems and convictions, and had served time in prison, but they claim he wasn’t doing illegal drugs at the time of the incident. He was reportedly released from prison last fall.
Relatives have also said Barragan had been diagnosed while in prison with bipolar disorder and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was prescribed medication for those. (It has not been possible to confirm this information yet). There are also claims by the family that Barragan was fatally injured by the deputies during the arrest process.
Whether or not the man had any substances (legal or illegal) in his system at the time of the incident or not, or sustained other injuries while being taken into custody, will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.
Lt. Todd Richardson, commander of the Fallbrook Sheriff’s substation said officials hope to have full toxicology findings within 14 days.
“It is being handled like an officer-involved shooting, although it wasn’t a shooting; it was because it was a death that occurred while the man was in custody,” said Richardson. “Authorities want to make sure all findings are 100 percent factual before releasing any more information.”
Today Giannantonio said the physical autopsy had been completed, but the toxicology tests were not back yet.
“No cause of death will be determined until those tests come back,” said Giannantonio, who said his unit will do a full case review and death investigation into the incident.
“We are the fact-finders,” he said. “It is our job to determine what occurred. Those findings are put together with the Medical Examiner’s results and ultimately the whole investigation will go through an internal review process.”
Giannantonio said all in-custody death investigation results go to the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB). “During the CLERB review, it is determined if any training or equipment issues need to be addressed or if anything could have been done in a better way to prevent this situation.”
According to Giannantonio, Deputy Buchnoff has served 16 years with the Sheriff’s Dept., Banks, 5 years; Moore, 4 years; and Mayordeleon, 5 years.
Richardson said the four officers involved voluntarily took a “couple of days” off work following the incident, but all are back on active duty.
Man dies in Fallbrook after being pursued by deputies who use taser and canine trying to take him into custody
FALLBROOK – An investigation is underway today in Fallbrook, where a man died shortly after being tasered by a Sheriff’s deputy and bitten by a Sheriff’s canine, authorities said.
The incident began about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, when a deputy on patrol saw a car with a flat tire being driven erratically, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Glenn Giannantonio.
The deputy followed the car and noted several traffic code violations being committed before attempting to pull the driver over, he said in a statement. The driver allegedly stopped briefly, then drove off.
Giannantonio said the deputy pursued the driver until the driver crashed his car into a fence on Hillcrest Place. Following the crash, the driver allegedly ran off and into a house in the 1500 block of Hillcrest Place.
Three deputies chased the driver into the house and tried to take him into custody, according to Giannantonio, who said the deputies used a taser and a canine while trying to subdue the suspect. The suspect was eventually taken into custody after a fourth deputy arrived and helped make the arrest.
Paramedics were called to evaluate the suspect because of the taser deployment and dog bite. At about the time paramedics arrived, the suspect stopped breathing, Giannantonio said.
”Despite the life-saving efforts by the paramedics, they were unable to revive the suspect and he was pronounced dead,” he said.
Authorities said the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identity after family notification has been made.
Not right not right at all this young guy died in the hands of the so called people that we can trust so called to protect and serve.
To Grunt, So Wrong and Kma,
Why don’t you all grow up. A man is dead and now law enforcement officers doing their jobs have to justify their actions because this man had some problems and didn’t act rationally.
Grow up.
KMA…can you explain to the rest of the readers why the suspect "allegedly" commits crimes, and is innocent to proven guilty, but the Deputies are obviously guilty of beating a man to death, based on several paragraphs in the local paper…so much for innocent until proven guilty, huh? Those that wear a uniform aren’t entitled to that? I don’t know what you do, but, I’d be willing to "bet my teeth" that you’ve never been a sworn peace officer and been scrutinized by ever single split second decision to the level of "guilty until proven innocent." Must be nice in that ivory tower, looking down on the public servents, judging them…
My first thought is always that the cops were heavy handed, unfortunately these thing usually turn out to be drug related. If he was driving around erratically with a flat then my guess is pills. Opiates mixed with high voltage electricity and high stress can end badly for someone with heart problems.
Second Sheriff involved death within 1 block from my house in 14 years. My guess this death will be related to drug use. But this guy made the decision to flee ultimately.
Even if he was in the wrong for what he did this isn’t right!!! Lord be with his family in this time of need. Sheriff department are in the wrong!!
I don’t trust any cops what so ever!!!
I bet people would be singing a different tune if he had crashed into their car or hit someone on the road. Im sure they didnt do anything different then what they are supposed to do in a situation lile that. Yes a man died and thats sad but Dont be quick to judge someone without knowing the whole story. And if they were at fault it will eventually come out.
so quick to lay blame on the law enforcement officers. lets wait to hear from the medical examiners report. do not rule out natural causes. or even substance abuse. this suspect may have been "cracked out" . fear of being arrested, being chased, running away and hiding, all coupled with an elevated heart beat from drug use can easily cause heart failure. report has stated the use of "non lethal force" . maybe law enforcement should start just asking the suspects to PLEASE stop. that should be enough right?
To posts about Law enforcement: If you don’t run, you don’t get zapped. Silly people! Stop being bad, stop doing wrong and you will have a new view on life.
The guy obviously had either underlying medical issues that the officers would not have known about or the guy had drugs in his system. Either way, the guy should have stopped and cooperated with the officers and this would not have happened. People are too quick to blame the officers when in fact it is the perpetrators fault.
So sad that someone died. A dog bite and a taser? How do you die from that? I wonder if something else was involved. Prayers for his family.
There was a time when running from the police would result in a beating and everybody knew it and accepted it. Now with runners getting huge court awards for police beatings, a lot of people think it is okay to make a run for it. This is the result. More people running resulting in more police beatings and more taxpayer money going to court costs and awards. This all results in less money for police protection for the honest people. My bet is that in this case the family of this guy will get a huge award after a expensive drawn out trial and that the police evolved will get a slap on the wrist. The only losers will be the guy that ran and the honest hard working people that will get less protection in the future.
I hope Mr. Bacon breath is booked in vista jail for murder. The truth is the cops in this town take it way to far this is murder 4 cops killed one drunk driver. Four cops and one big vicious dog. Why do they allow dogs to attack a suspect when four trained cops are tazering him.
He has ptsd and is bipolar. He is not on drugs.
Is the name been released ?
I don’t feel sorry for the guy that died. He asked for it, when he started the chain of events.
Sounds like there were some drug issues involved here. It is a shame that someone died, but sounds like it wasn’t the cops fault. Would you people prefer they just ignored the situation and allowed him to drive erratically, thus possibly putting others in danger? If he wasn’t doing something wrong, why did he run?
It’s unfortunate this man made the choices he made last night. Ultimately, we’re all accountable for our actions one way or another. At least we all should be accountable. Unfortunately, people think they can do whatever they want, then point the finger at others when it’s time for accountability. It’s clear that many in our society have lost their respect for authority. Used to be that non-criminals would cooperate with law enforcement, unless of course they are trying to hide something they’ve done, or hide something in their posession from police. Otherwise, why the lack of trust? My guess is that SO WRONG, KMA, EC are examples of that.
If this man really did have ptsd and was bipolar the cops don’t know that. If you have ever encountered people on drugs they are super strong and volatile, hard to subdue. Unfortunately this man died, the cops aren’t to blame for that. He stopped and then drove off, was driving with a flat tire, he should have been pulled over, his driving was erratic, that means he was a danger to himself and others. I don’t know what he suffered ptsd from but prayers for this man and his family should be put out not blame to the officers. Nor if he was sick to the man himself. When the good Lord calls our name its our time no matter what.
The point is it was four trained peace officers one huge animal used to arrest one obviously impaired driver. When tou see a car driving down the street with flat tires it is apparent the driver is not in the right frame of mind be it drugs alcohol or a medical condition…. Four cops with all the training and equipment should be able to take one man into custody with minor scrapes and bruises. It was 4 cops one huge dog. Four on one is enough man power to arrest someone and also kill them…
Who was it that died?
So, I guess the deputies can’t ‘count’ this, in their monthly ‘numbers’ as a viable arrest, since they killed the guy in the process…would that be correct? This is absurd. We are talking about a person’s LIFE here, folks. I don’t care if he was on drugs, drunk, whatever…he is someones child, brother, maybe even father…and he had a FLAT TIRE (and clearly, was obliterated enough to, although he made it home (?)) not stop, in hope of averting a DUI, maybe? Or maybe he had prior experience with the local sheriffs, and KNEW they were not about to let it go as something as simple as that. Get a hold of yourselves! That speaks to the sheriffs, as well! I hope that there is an investigation. Falbrook needs their department CLEANED UP.
Law enforcement should be commended for the restraint that they are expected to have when dealing with criminal drug dealers, child molesters, rapists and murderers who in many cases are repeat offenders. They catch them, the courts release them and they catch them again all at the risk of there own lives.
While it is tragic that this man died I’m sure that the SD Sheriffs offered him every chance to resolve the situation peacefully. He and probably the people around him made the choice which resulted in his death. The facts that will come forth will probably confirm this.
I’m sure the gangbangers that made the idiotic comments on this story had wished one of the sheriffs deputies had been killed, fortunately for the citizens of Fallbrook that was not the case.
we need to protest this killing of a good man ,and go right in front of the sherrif substation . Ca needs to pass a law allowing people to kill any law enforcement that are using lethal force on unarmed people or beating people when they are unarmed and out numbered .. NO MORE MURDERS OF ARE FELLOW PEOPLE BY COPS
Taiwanese American, Accountability and JS are refreshing reminders of neighbors that make sense… the brooktown cops poster – not so much (common sense or otherwise). The reason(s) it can take four or more cops to subdue a person, including a woman, can be one of several factors which don’t take a Mensa Society member to understand: under the influence of hardcore drugs or alcohol; pain tolerance induced by said hardcore drugs or alcohol; being mentally whacked out; or someone is just plain DETERMINED to get away. Unfortunately a majority of the cops out there (thus many times needing multiple badges present) try to "restrain" the criminal and overpower their resistance, when just a good old quick pummeling to knock some sense into them to stop resisting / fighting probably use to work.
But, hey, many of us understand – there are some real tough guys out here in Cyberland. Unfortunately (J/K) they don’t wear that badge to show the rest of them (and us) how to do it…
The division of sentiments for law enforcement so clearly expressed above is why this town is going straight down the toilet. I was taught that the police are here to serve, protect, AND enforce laws. If you break the law, you should have every reason to expect police officers to follow protocol to the best of their ability in apprehending you. This mentality that the police are the "bad guys" is the absolute worst thing to hammer into your kids minds. It’s a wonderful way to create a person that will run from the police during a traffic stop. Pull over, turn off the car, put your brake on, put your hands on the steering wheel AND LEAVE THEM THERE, have your papers (insurance, license) easily accessible, and answer the officers questions. Yes Sir/Ma’am is also useful. If you flee from the police it means you have absolutely no respect for law enforcement, why in the world you should expect them to respect you?
I agree with comment #34. Obey the law, and live.
I think my feelings would be differnt if I was at the sub station wearing your badge but im not im one of the "bad guys" wondering how this guy driving arround with a flat tire ended up dead on the floor of his mother’s living roomat the hands of four of our most trusted pubic servents. Its been my experience to surrender to the brooktown cops or get beat then harrassed through the entire arrest procedure… I understand the way things are supposed to be and the way things are. Some people do a good job at what they do and others well dont. I hope I’m wrong about this whole thing and those brooktown cops involved were doing what they are supposed to but it seems to me so far they were not and crossed that line from cop to crimal. And to finish this up what is brooktown cops going to do to prevent another traffic stop from a young man’s death.
I heard the cop pull somebody over I looked out the window. And saw a Honda that was getting pulled over…. In front of shell on mission road.. The guy got pulled over in front of the avacoda place then he kept driving turned around stopped in front of the apartments then once again turned around. I knew it was going to be a high speed chase . The guy opened his door cop said put your hands up in the air and he slowly drove away. Kinda funny to see someone going about 20mphwith a flat tire.. I also saw the cop car as they went to help. At different times.. About ten minutes later the paramedics and the firefighters drove the same way but they were in NO RUSH whatsoever to go to where ever it was they were going.
Not even the sirens or lights were on
Any death by this many officers of an unarmed suspect is very suspicious.
Was the suspect a 290lb Football Player from the Chargers, that required this individual to receive 50-75 thousand volts,a canine,and physical restraint of more than two officers?
If he is a small framed individual even under the influence,I would be very disappointed.
I would be recommending that each officer involved in this death,be investigated by Internal Affairs,and prepped by their personal attorneys’.
We should not see any Cops making statements to media.
This day of police action may get expensive for county taxpayers.
You guys who always blame the cops for every darn thing are dumb. I watched them drive by, the guys tires were flat, he wasn’t listening to the clear orders to pull the vehicle over. The guy took off and got out of his car to run into a home, the police did what they had to do, end of story. Plain and simple, if you run you deserve what they give you .
@34 Yes, make sure that your children are taught the truth, the police are not your friends and have every right to murder you under cover of authority in cold blood and especially if you are a person of color. Oh and be sure they properly address the police with “Sir/Ma’am” to avoid being brutalized. (sarcasm intended)
Respect for authority should be earned not automatically given just because the person in authority carries a club or a gun and can use it with impunity.
Regarding the specifics as to what happened here, I’ll reserve judgment until more facts are known. I will say that taser use should be banned. Too often it results in death and in this particular situation, I hardly think that an extra-judicial death penalty is the proper punishment for the offense described in the article.
If this was anything other than a freak accidentth matt we need to make sure this dont happen again and I will be protesting. And yes we should be aloud to defend ourselves against cops if they cross the line the alternative is death and this proves it.
Carla – take your meds and rest for a while. You’re getting carried away with yourself. Law abiding citizens don’t run around in fear that a cop will murder them. We are lucky anyone still wants to be a cop given all the drugged up lowlifes they have to deal with day after day. Why don’t you put on a uniform and try the job? Oh and leave your gun, club, and taser with your mom.
Since there are so many assumptions and accusations going around in these comments, I will throw out my own. I assume that this guy was under the influence of drugs. I assume he has poor health as a result of prolonged drug use. I assume he has been in trouble with the law before. I will even assume that the stress on his body that resulted from him resisting arrest lead directly to his death. I will accuse him of reckless driving while under the influence. I will accuse him of running from the cops. I will accuse him of causing his own death by failing to obey the law.
I will assume the cops didn’t pull him over because they wanted him dead. I will assume they used reasonable force to arrest him. I will assume they tried to get him medical attention to save his life. I will accuse them of doing a good job.
As far as some of the commentators, I assume you are not very smart, and accuse you of being dumb.
Here is what really happened Fallbrook residents-
First of all, the “suspect” had a flat tire. NO HE WAS NOT ON DRUGS!! He suffered from Post Traumatic Stress. No HE DID NOT- COMMIT SEVERAL TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS!!! That is a lie!!!
He had PTSD, but he was not high or intoxicated!!
VILLAGE NEWS NOTE: While we are getting many “reports” from citizens who claim to know the “facts” of what happened, we are waiting on the final report from the S.D. County Medical Examiner’s Office in regards to the autopsy findings in this case in order to do an updated story.
The reports we are getting are widely varied and conflicting, and it is impossible at this time to print any “facts” provided by citizens until these findings are available. Thank you. D. Ramsey, Editor.
His Grandmother witnessed what happened and watched him die details will come out.People who don’t know the details find something else to comment on and move on.
How about this if you don’t know the details of what happened move on.Just for the disclaimer most these comments shouldn’t be on.
Its real simple 4 cops and a dog killed this guy for a traffic violation…… What else happened. I know from experience the chips around Jette take things to far it was not a violent or serious crime… It’s simple these 4 cops and this dog killed this guy Oinfront of his mother shame on them. I hope all of you people standing up for these good cops don’t ever run into them cause it could result in your death don’t you get it. Its time for change an animal should never be aloud to bite a human and cops should restrain themselves from killing a person its simple. .. God bless the United States of America and the 4 guys who killed this young man
Well put, CARLA. Glad to see that there are other readers out there with some mental CLARITY.
What a bunch of crazy people. This is a total waste of my time. Those of us who are appalled by this behavior by our sheriffs department, should direct our concerns to Sheriff William D. Gore.
Does anyone else here remember RODNEY KING??? Hello! The local sheriffs involved in this should be held to the scrutiny.
@44-Tell that to POC communities and their elected representatives who have been battling systematic police abuse, brutality and oppression for decades.
Many Fallbrook Sheriff’s deputies have been abusing their power in the poor neighborhoods of Fallbrook for years. White and Mexican residents residing in the “gang” neighborhoods- know exactly what I am talking about.
Now the cops are blowing it in the “middle class” and “good neighborhoods” too. Middle class witnesses- don’t think you are safe, just because you don’t have a record!!! All of you won’t be so smug- how will you feel, when it happens to you, or someone you love!! Whether you are a law abiding citizen, or have a rapsheet- it won’t matter when this happens to you- folks. Righteous people are so full of crud, and they are the BIGGEST hypocrites. When this happens to you- YOU WILL BE DEVASTASTED and BAWLING YOUR HEADS OFF!!! Remember- cops don’t give a crud whether you are a convict, or a goody-goody!!! You are all fair game!!!
If anyone witnesses a Sheriff deputy abusing their power, beating, or unlawfully detaining or harassing somebody- call the 911. Tell them you need to be connected to Oceanside California Highway Patrol emergency dispatcher, because a deputy sheriff is committing a crime. They have the authority to intervene. If that doesn’t work, then call your local FBI office and report it. Make sure you take out your smartphones, dumbphones, video cameras, or digital cameras and record the incident.
I don’t know why you all blame the cops if you know any person on Drugs it can be very hard to get them on the ground, and in the first place what if the guy were to hit any of you or your kids when he was in the car. Then you would all scream that the cops did nothing. Don’t due drugs don’t drive fast and do the right thing and you will have nothing to worry about. I feel so sorry for the people commenting on how wrong the cops are. You are all safe so be thankful.
All these comments sicken me…no wonder our youth has no respect for authority with parents who teach them that law enforcement is only here to kill people. I agree it’s sad the turn of events, but this man made a lot of bad decisions that led up to this event. He could of pulled over, he could of gotten out of the vehicle and cooperated with the police…police are just people too. They want to go home to their familys at the end of the day too, they are mothers, fathers, husbands, and wives. You know it’s a basic survival instinct to run away from gun shots/violence and these officers take an oath to run towards these things knowing they might not come out of it. Remember that when you go to your paper pushing job that these men and woman are out there protecting and serving. People, read the Sheriff’s blotter in this paper to see who they took off the streets last month, would you really be okay if those people were still out there committing criminal acts against residents of Fallbrook stealing your cars, breaking into your homes and selling drugs to our kids??? Thank you to all the local law enforcement for their service in Fallbrook, you do have citizens who support and appreciate you!
Whenever the state has the authority to take a life of a citizen/person, every single one of us should be alarmed.
Cannot wait to hear (read) more details; and I hope details are provided (including this guy’s history)!
This is not the 1950s anymore people. The police are not out there to protect and serve. They are out there to create revenue for the state. We don’t know the facts of what went on here in this instance, but if this man had no gun in his hands. There is no excuse that can be given to take that mans life.
I agree about all these whiny people. If you follow the law, you won’t get stopped. When you run, it shows you are guilty of something. It’s not an easy job being a cop. You don’t know all the scumbags that live in Fallbrook these days. I think our local sheriff’s dept is doing a good job trying to keep the public safe. Are the ones that want to “protest” the ones that actually cause the trouble?
So many clueless and ignorant people commenting here. How many have had run ins with the law who are law abiding citizens? i haven’t! Nor have the majority of the people in the world. If this man was indeed suffering from illness my prayers go out to him and his family, he chose (whether it was intended or not) to go to where his grandmother would see him die, how is that the cops fault? There are few who are called to serve and protect and they willingly do it even for those who criticize them. How do they know if the guy has a gun, a knife, anything that would harm others? Answer, they don’t!!!! So for all you psychics out there who know exactly what happened maybe you should work for the police department since you are so all knowing! But be prepared for those such as yourself to take aim when you are dealing with real issues such as the cops do. Those who criticize the sheriffs department in Fallbrook how do you know what they are like? Do they pull you over? Do they have delaings with your friends, that says what you hang around, most of you are transplants if you don;t like it here leave, then the cops wont be such an issue with you
I support the deputies.
I am happy that they do the work of protecting my family from the criminals of Fallbrook.
So, who died?
JS said it all!!!
I say it again. If you don’t run, you won’t get zapped.
If you live a good life, you are thankful we have such wonderful officers watching over us.
I understand he may have had an illness. I’m sorry, illness doesn’t mean you can break the rules and run or go in someone’s home for a drink in the middle of the night.
The home owners could have shot him themselves for entering there home.
If the man did nothing wrong – the question is asked again "Why Run?"
Watched an interview with his family.
They said he was resisting arrest, after he had crashed the car and ran away from deputies.
Also, sounds like we have some professional agitators with all the alarmist pronouncements.
I laughed especially at "Middle class witnesses!!! You are not safe!" 🙂
Its simple. Don’t break the law.
@ Really, Let me clarify my comment for you. It was in general terms for everyone stating the police duty is to "PROTECT AND SERVE" That has not been the case in a very long time. This story here you are correct, no revenue for the state, but this is just one pixel of a very large screen. Every blind squirrel get’s there nut.
I feel that maybe at times cops should be more careful in how they arrest people because you never know what kind of drugs they are on. Not every meth addict acts the same as the next. Drugs affect people differently. So police officers should be taught to treat every individual different and they DONT they think every drug addict is all the same. Also they need to keep in mind everyone reacts differently to police stopping them. There are many people that get nervous when the cops stop you. I don’t use drugs and the police make me nervous when I get stopped. So they have to keep in mind that they don’t know if the person that they are stopping is going through something or not. People make different choices and its no ones business if they are on drugs or not. People deal with everyday life different sometimes in life we are dealt with the cards we don’t want so we learn to deal with everyday life differently. So because of this recession a lot of people commit criminal activities to support their family. Especially if you have came out of prison a lot of places don’t want to hire FELONS. So like I said a lot of people commit crimes. But that doesn’t give no one the right to kill them. So I send my condolences to the family ESPECIALLY to my sister in law Monica Gonzalez I love you and pray they pay for what they have done. Call me whenever you want .
The majority of people claiming police brutality, blaming the deputies, and generally taking up for the guy who resisted arrest and caused his own death, write and speak as if they are illiterate!! Then, of course, there is the young woman, who appears to be majoring in Communism 101, claiming that the police are the criminals. I shudder to think about the "police force" we would end up with under the type of police state politics she endorses. I think I will wait and see what the outcome of the investigation is before I start slamming the deputies involved. I believe that they have the same rights as anyone else.
I am a little confused, did he actually break into a strangers home or was it his family/friends place that is being reported? If he truly was mentally ill zi could understand him running into his family’s place ( safe place)
It sounds to me that deputies did their best to take him in safely and that he was, sadly, his own worst enemy. These stories are always sad, and yes, sometimes police do go overboard (not saying ours do, just police sometimes do), but that doesn’t sound like the case here. Thanks Sheriff’s Dept. for keeping us safe. I’m very sorry for the family of the young man, some tragedies don’t seem to be easily avoidable.
Also I am not taking sides on this one, it seems both parties could have performed in a manner that could have prevented a loss of life however In response to JS comment it truly irks me that it is ok to assume a citizen is armed, and therefore take lethal force. I am not just talking about this case, as I said both parties could’ve performed differently. However there has been a string of officer involved shootings as they call then where the victim turns up completely unarmed. I think it is a very scary thing when the police become militaristic. We have a military for a reason and they are great at their job, the police need to be public servants. They need to hold themselves to the belief that citizens truly are innocent until proven guilty. If an officer is so afraid of getting shot that he/she fires ( or other force) first on a whim then don’t be an officer!! It makes the great officers look bad and makes the public distrust the whole department.
Sounds like the police were doing their job. Good people don’t go around jeopardizing other peoples lives with their stupid decisions.
Sorry had to make some corections ..fallbrook cops actually do abuse there powers… I have seen it … Here is an example.. Anytime the FBI and any other agency wants to talk to me I can tell them some stories and with evidence… funny I have remote video cameras all around the house the cops didnt see those when they were telling us that they have a hands off from get this the North County Gang Force . Intersting enough it also took almost 2 years for them to tell us this.. Of course this was when there was no gang problem in fallbrook… I heard Teresa was speaking in town about gangs the other day… I actually spoke to her and she was mad how I got her phone number ….What now… I spent better then 2 years trying to get the cops to stop a on going problem they not only refused but they endagered all of us in are little area .. I also know there are good cops I have dealt with them too …. We finally got word that fallbrook cops had been given a hands off order on arresting these people because of a on going investagation ( perfect for all of us in the area) in the meantime 2 people were knocked over and roughed up a dog was killed and 4 people were clearly threatened with there lives… I beleive that fallbrook residents need to know the cops wont help if there is a situation like this. Funny when it did go down and we all saw the cop helicopter come in and the bread truck slide in ( Fully armed tactical team rolling in flash grenades) and the FBI agent taking high ground with a automatic I made sure my 6 month old daughter was safe and s ex and in back of the house and telling them not to move until I came back for them…. So with everyone is comments its hard to know what happen . Here is what happened to us and it got worse too… Its hard to have faith and know who to trust… I still have the video of the fallbrook sherriff telling us this..
Fourvtrained!? Police officers you gotta be effing kidding …….. One guy? I’m no rocket scientists but four is more than one plus a k9 ….this guy better have had some weapons on him or someone is getting five mil
the cops have a no win job. when the crazies come out, and your life is suddenly on the line, someone gets hurt or even dies…when extreme force is needed and a cop ends the life of someone, he or she must live with that ….BUT if you are in the wrong place at the wrong time, maybe mental, maybe out of your mind for X amount of reasons, maybe trying to get help in all the wrong places,,,just remember cops are people too. most people trust the cops, and i one, but if you challenge a cop you will lose, they are better trained,they have guns, they out number you and they will not quit, until you are down!!!!! GOOD JOB TO ALL THE COPS
SD6 is reporting the 4th officer arrived AFTER the man had been tazed.
*****VILLAGE NEWS NOTE TO CARLA: Please choose your words more carefully to make them acceptable for the comments system. Thank you.
[email protected] Feel free to substantiate your baseless claims that I am an advocate of a "police state" by citing anything that I have ever said supporting this. I defy you to do so because you can’t. Unfortunately fact based discourse doesn’t seem to be your strong suit.
Really, If the deputies had meant to end this mans life. The medical examiners report would state cause of death as a tight grouping to the chest. Tazers and K9 are non-lethal weapons.
“The suspect was eventually taken into custody after a fourth deputy arrived and helped make the arrest”. Yes, the fourth officer was also involved in this young man’s arrest, after the suspect was bitten by the canine and tased by the other 3 officers. Math test: 1- suspect 4- officers 1- canine and 1-taser gun, hmmmm??? A standard taser gun carries anywhere from 20,000 to 125,000 volts of electricity. Let’s review: Electrical volts shot through the victims body, also got a canine bite and four strong law officers wrestling him. I and some wonder, why the paramedics could not resucitate him???? To whomever wrote this story, please DO keep us updated on this case, I believe it will eventually open the eyes to the non-believers. I do hope no evidence is restrained from this story.
*****VILLAGE NEWS REPLIES: The Village News will report on all the facts and findings that are accessible. We have no reason to restrain evidence in any story. We do understand this autopsy will most likely involve toxicology tests and quite frankly those can take up to 4 weeks to be fully performed (in any case – not just this one). While on TV shows, those test results are ready in a manner of minutes, it’s not the case in real life. Thank you.
D. Ramsey
Not all cops are dirty and to jump to conclusions is a little premature without knowing all of the facts. That said, I understand peoples mistrust of law enforcement with all of the misconduct cases we’ve seen in the last few years in San Diego. The job of police officer is given with a lot of power and trust not to abuse that power. When that power is abused it can’t be taken likely. In order for us to function as a society we need to trust that our systems work. When you hear stories about those systems not working (i.e. police corruption, city of Bell, the IRS, the general state of our federal government) it’s hard to trust. Especially when it comes to personal freedom.
Instead of arguing that one person is stupid or that the other has no clue, maybe instead try to understand that we have ALL had different experiences with law enforcement some good some bad. It’s those experiences that influence our opinions.
I would be willing to bet that most of us would agree that our system is in need of some work. Maybe instead of arguing with our neighbors we could come together and find a solution.
Does anyone have any information on how the victim, (R.I.P.), may have lost his ear??? The “Grandma” spoke in one of the network nightly news and allegedly stated that her grandson’s ear was bitten off by the K-9, any official information on this??
*****
VILLAGE NEWS REPLIES: We cannot report the specific injuries this man sustained or what his actual cause of death was until the Medical Examiner completes and releases the autopsy report. Until then, we cannot publish anything relating to his physical condition. We are getting conflicting reports from many sources and have to rely on the official findings. Thank you for your understanding.
D. Ramsey
Real Broken Man,
I am only going to comment on your statement "Of course this was when there was no gang problem in fallbrook…".. There has Never, for the past 40 years, NOT BEEN A GANG PROBLEM IN FALLBROOK.
There always has been, don’t know where you have been living. It was just purposely ignored because it was just easier to do so.
Maybe also, the gangs had more power than the fallbrook sherrifs department. I have much respect for them, but simply ignoring Illegals, gangs, etc.. only created a huge problem they NOW Cant seem to control. Proof, look around??
Carla, #80, get a new line the "lack basic reading skills" is getting old. Also, ban the taser and the dog – those are NON-LETHAL methods of subduing someone. Many of you people need to join the real world; 4 cops is not too many; one on one a cop has to subdue someone fast – often ends in a very hurt person; the cop can only lose one fight. More than one, now it is no longer a fight, it is more a wrestling match, each gets an arm or leg, and the guy is unable to fight. The dog normally takes the fight out of a person.
What would you have the law do? "please stop, no? OK, try not to kill/injury any innocent person then, good bye, have a nice day?"
I’m tired of reading all the negative comments about the Sheriff’s deputies. I am a native of Fallbrook and I think our Sheriff’s Dept does a great job trying to keep up with the "gangbangers, druggies, thieves etc that have tried to take over our town. I am sad for the man who died and his family, but if he was on drugs, tried to evade arrest and would not stop for the deputies, then he caused his own fate. Who knows, he may have had a medical condition (caused by drug use) and that may have caused his death. Without having medical knowledge, you cannot say that the deputies killed him…Wait and see what the cause of death really was!
I’m wondering how Carla knew that Disgusted was talking about her? (comment #71) He didn’t mention her by name. Seems to me that the shoe must have fit if she recognized herself. BTW Carla, you, yourself may not be an advocate of a police state, however if the type of politics that you espouse ever comes in to power here you will find out, in a hot hurry, that you will be living in a police state under complete government control, and it won’t matter a tinkers darn whether you like it or not.
fallbrooks most feared gang gets away with another crime
I understand the comments …. But I am his immediate family and I was at the house in question … It was excessive… He was bi polar and had ptsd and was on county physiatrist prescribed medications… He was terrified… Unarmed…. And didn’t fight he was trying to cover his head in his grandmothers living room and she had to witness him die in her house… The really messed up part… In 2000 he testified against a gangmember in a police shooting putting him in protective custody… He protected and defended the police… Sad… Just please think before you post especially if you don’t know the facts and we are still waiting for the official cause of death… Then make you assessments…. Thank you…. To all of those who give out their love and condolences thank you very much and fundraisers will be put in place to cover the expenses of the death… Thank you very much.
@95- ‘Disgusted’ has made several repeated and I believe deliberate mischaracterizations about my politics. He/she has directly addressed me previously on other threads in this newspaper’s blog site and it’s quite clear he/she references me here once again.
As for "the type of politics that (I) espouse", I am a democratic socialist and as such have an unwavering commitment to democratic ideals such as free and open elections, civil rights including those of free speech and political organization, and freedom from police excesses (which form the very hallmark of a police state).
I believe that societies that do not actively and robustly exercise their rights to question their government (the police are a governmental agency), run the risk of losing those rights due to atrophy. The police are not our masters and they should not be treated with god-like reverence. They are not beyond reproach. They are civil servants, nothing more, and we should all demand that they behave commensurately with their legitimate role in society. They are not our judge, jury nor executioners!
http://www.dsausa.org/
http://www.ydsusa.org/
http://capbsd.org/copwatch/
Carla ZING!!!!!……… rest in peace dude sorry about being silly with my comments I just like to make thesedumb ;people mad and raise their bblood pressure .th ey mix politics and personal issues .and leave dumber comments almost as bad as me……..stupid galaxy I can’t right my intellectual comments
A police dog is a tool not a weapon! Once the person is encircled in the room by 4+ sheriffs, the dog is not nessicary! Our officers need to have further training on how to deal with mentally ill people! It’s not the first time a person showing signs of mental illness has been layed to rest in peace in the same fashion! My respect go’s out to the entire family………….and to the sheriff, we all know this is not how you expected your night to go !
I am the sister in law of monica gonzalez and I feel that everyone who has dumb and out of place comments I understand cause you have never been in that situation that my sister in law is in. But I bet my life on it if you had/have lost someone very important in your life you would also be commenting on the police. I just feel that everyone should come together and help the family out she was widowed with children now who is going to help her out. So I ask anyone who would like to help you should get ahold of the family. Every single penny counts she has little ones to raise by herself now and I feel that it was wrong what the police did. I hope and pray she sues them for as much as possible since HE WASNT ON A CONTROL SUBSTANCE.I pray ou win mija I love you very much and ive been trying to get ahold of you.
MAY GOD BLESS YOU MONICA AND YOUR FAMILY I LOVE YOU ALOT
In high school, I was an assistant to the coaches. Every once-in-a-while, we’d get some wise-guy wanting access to the locker room before we were ready to let ’em back in. They’d try to get our attention by shaking, hitting or kicking the long bar-handle on the door. It was really annoying. Opening the door to argue the point rarely ended well.
One time, some jerk was absolutely kicking the crud out of the door. I had to put a stop to. It sounded like the guy was a three-hundred pound gorilla. I mustered all my courage, put on my best game-face and headed out of the office to do battle. All of a sudden, a coach blew past me and headed towards the door. I could tell he snapped by the look in his eyes. He was crazy-pissed!
The Coach was moving fast and picking up speed, it looked like he was going to run right through that door
I think it is stupid how some people think that cops are all good. Some are. Some are not. I have seen so many cops do really bad things to people. I think it’s pathetic the way they are constantly harrassing kids who aren’t gang members. They are always up and down my street. Any juvenile between 13 -15 is a target. Kids will be doing nothing wrong and thy will literally snatch them off the front yard and throw them in the back uncuffed. They never notify parents that they have their kid either.
They do this whenever they want. They drive all over town for hours grilling them accusi them of being gangmembers. Clemmens and Alturas are horrible areas to live because the cops think everyone is in a gang. I called the captain to tell him about one deputy constantly snatching my son without notifying me. The next day he deputy told my kid he better be careful because he didnt like me complaining to his captain and if it happened again he would make sure he had less rights than an inmate. My kid has never arrested either. So don’t ever complain because they are serious in their threats.
Apparently, the man suffered from PTSD due to his time in Prison for drug and weapons convictions. As stated from a family member on another media page. It’s all starting to make sense now. The same guy who who is mentally scarred because no one told him prison is full of big mean people. Is the same guy that doesn’t understand that the patrol car behind you with it’s lights and siren on. Loudspeaker blaring, pull over. Is for you. The stress of the event must has triggered a shower flashback.
I agree that we, as a people, should always be able to question our police when excessive force is used in a situation, especially when it results in a death. However, I also believe that the police, like everyone else under the Constitution of this country, have the right to a fair and impartial hearing. They are, for the most part, not getting that here in this forum. I feel extremely sorry for the victims family, but it sounds like he was out of control, whether it be PTSD or drugs, the police had no way of knowing. They didn’t shoot him, they didn’t beat him with clubs, they used a tazer and a dog, not normally considered lethal weapons. I’m certain there will be an inquiry into what happened, and Internal Affairs will be all over it. Let’s keep the victims family in our prayers and the cops and their families as well.
Pessimistic “sounds” like a police officer himself but sir I will accept you for who you are because that’s gods will… As for the unemployed thing… IM assuming you think we are all hispanic… Because of your wording… He is mixed I am a caucasian and his half blood sister… But let me tell you something…. His grandfather who was also witness is a very highly honored war veteran of the Vietnam war… As for me… I have worked on base serving our marines as a supervisor in a chowhall… For almost 6 years now… and I am also studying veterinary medicine….I live at the house with my mother because she is disabled… His wife works everyday… And he did odd jobs that he could find …My brother had a criminal record yes… he also has been clean for over a year and a half his parole officer can tell you that… He got a home joined a church was taking his medications prescribed by the county psychiatrist… He has a family and a home of his own… so with all that said… Even though you are being rude and hateful I accept you… God bless your soul… And I hope you find Peace and sleep well knowing you have been soo cruel and insensitive without even knowing truths… Like I said before… Wait to make your assessments as we are …until the actual reports of death come out… Which are still pending… Again thank you to those who support the family… We all appreciate it. And if you have noticed I myself have yet to place blame… At this point none knows what exactly caused his death… So why do all of you? Reflection seems to be necessary for most of you. Again thank you.
^Must not have been Fallbrook, Fallbrook doesn’t have a Captain…or you’re just making it up to stir the pot…hmmmm….
comment #105 is very true and full of fact it is even worse than stated if this happened at a relitives house where is the rest of the story as they have already been notified of his death? why the big cover up? im sure the cops are scared to tell the truth and are probally rehearshing a very good story(lie) about this one, I hope justice is served as no one should be above the law.
#111 – Again, the cops are presumed guilty before the facts are presented. They are not entitled to the same rights as those accused of crimes. Innocent until proven guilty. Of course it is a cover up. It’s always a cover up. The only truly guilty persons are the less than .5% of cops that are bad apples and break the rules. All the other murders, rapists, child molesters, gangsters, and druggies are just victims of circumstance, a poor upbringing, and in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Sounds like paranoid conspiracy theories and plain ignorance for the US judicial system.
VILLAGE NEWS NOTE: I should have also mentioned that results from the Medical Examiner, etc. are also delayed longer than usual when the individual has died while in (or attempted) police custody. For multiple reasons, there are many additional items done to satisfy this type of investigation that involves many phases of scrutiny. Hopefully we will hear soon. Thank you for your patience. D. Ramsey
A shame all the way around for this man and his family but if he had a record, did not pull over and was on medication for his issues, how is that the fault of the cops. The interview said he resisted arrest, thatbeing said by someone there apparently, therefore, again how can this mans bad choices be the fault of those called to protect and serve?! Are the cops supposed to have everyones history that they pull over? They are supposed to take into account what his particular circumstances are and act accordingly? Just how do they know anything other than he ran and went into a home? Did they know he knew whoever lived there or think he went into an innocents persons home? Family or not this man is repsonsible for his own actions, if it took 4 officers and a dog that tells you he was resisting ,he ran. If he was cleaning up his life good for him but HE MADE BAD CHOICES himself!!!! No one made them for him. As for his family there are plenty of programs out there to help those in need they should look into them.
For all the cops knew he could have been running into someones home to take hostages, they had no way of knowing it was his grandparents home. They had to stop him before the situation became worse than it was. I’m pretty sure that if any of you people who are blaming the police were being robbed at gun point or raped or assaulted in some manner you would be hoping for the police to arrive and help you, you certainly wouldn’t be asking for help from a mentally disturbed individual or a gang banger!
They put that poor boy down,in his grandparents home where he thought he would be safe from the uniformed demons. Too bad for you…now whos next ?no i dont need it to be funny,its real ! And you fools go along with it just so its not you or yours, now i want to here you say "the friendly village".
Look, the guy probably didn’t deserve to die but you must have a reasonable expectation that if you are going to flee from the cops, border patrol, highway patrol, etc., then things might not turn out well for you–death included.
When you see red lights, pull over and take your medicine.
The individual who caused this incident to happen was driving erratically, he refused to stop, he exited his vehicle and ran from the police into a house (a house the police did not know belonged to his grandparents) as far as the police were concerned he was going to take hostages. It is unfortunate but the victim caused his own problem and his own demise. It is sad, it is tragic, but he has only himself to blame. The cops aren’t demons, they were doing their job. Do yourself a favor "tuc" grow up, get an education and don’t get involved in drugs and gangs. Fallbrook stopped being the friendly village when the gangs and the lowlifes moved in.
Look people we need police. There are good cops and some bad cops just like teachers, doctors, firefighters, presidents. You are asking a human beings to make split second decisions that affect many lives. Not all will be perfect but they have a job to do that isn’t high paying or fun at times. They have a right to to home to their families each night also. They pull up to a scene and don’t know who is the good guys and who are the bad guys. The bad guys don’t play by any rules. They don’t have to yell I’m the bad guy before they shoot or stab a COP. Listen, do what your told and file a compliant later if you feel you were mistreated.
Sadly, a young man died who has left a good family behind.
He died while committing a crime. His crime wasn’t the traffic violation he was pulled over for, the crime was evading the police. His past shows that he wasn’t a confused, scared, naive person when it came to how to act with law enforcement. He’s spent time in the system, where he learned and knew what behaviors are expected, and what will render the safest outcome, PTSD, or bipolar disorder not withstanding.
It seems to me the least educated among us are the ones most frequently ripping, not only the officers involved in this situation, but any officers of the law altogether in this blog. Figures. The lest educated are the most likely to commit crimes to support their lifestyle, as is proven day after day on this planet. So the police are and always will be their adversaries.
Yes, some officers are power-hungry, some are bad guys, but the lion’s share (that means most for you dumb folks) are honest people doing their best to actually uphold the law and keep the communities in which they work safe. Question the officers. Keep them accountable when they abuse their powers. But, keeping contact with the gang / criminal elements in the community is their job, not an abuse of power. Chasing someone who’s chosen to evade (run away) police for a vehicular safety violation is a common sense outcome. What did he expect?
The problem is that those least educated folks operating criminally, and the gang thugs out there don’t pay attention to what is the law, so they disregard their own criminal behavior as normal, and then decry the behavior of officers. So, the unruly accuse the police of unruliness. Mmmm hmmm.
Sadly, a young man lost his life, and the wife and children are without a husband and a father. I wish he made a different choice that night.
#1. When you give an individual a badge, gun and the power to arrest it should be obvious that it is going to give some a superiority complex and when dealing with the police you need to act appropriately.
#2. As a citizen you should be smart enough to realize the consequences of not understanding #1.
He was way out of it,..weaving around on the road with a flat tire,..too out of it to know enough to pull over for even that,….he was driving recklessly and could have hurt anyone of you with his vehicle,…the police have no desire or intent of hurting anyone who is in their right mind and will just pull over and receive help from them or answer for their behavior,..drugs were a part of his life,…illegal and bipolar med,…his heart probably gave out.
@ Common Sense, I have heard it all now! For a person that is gonna have a name posted with "Common Sense" can you please have some! I mean come on really? This guy was obviously not in a normal mind. Who knows, if he even had a valid drivers license. He sounds like a person with extreme mental issues, that should not be driving in the first place. But anyhow, he was an unarmed individual. The police were right behind him, that’s obvious from the story, if three officers could not get to that man before he reached that door and tackled him down. They should not be cops in the first place.
Instead, they tazered the guy, and had the dog attack. The man lost his life. And sure it all could of been avoided if he just stopped. But at the same time there could be a thousand if’s. But the only thing that matters is plain and simple. Police need to do there job, and do it right, not half way. Anybody can write a ticket, or shoot someone, taze them, or sick them with a dog. A true police officer one that cares about protecting and serving the people. Not just some people, but all the people, would be outraged at such a shady dealing of this magnitude. It’s a bad deal all the way around. A man lost his life, and a lot of families are effected by it. The officers as well. And we are the ones that pay the bill.
All the proper writing in the world will not make you have common sense. Get your mind right son.
@The Truth: Sooooo truth, if someone attacks you, knocks you down and is beating the tar out of you, and this individual has mental issues, I guess the police should just stand there and watch because the poor guy might have ptsd? Out of curiosity did you see the incident? How do you know the cops had time to catch him and tackle him before he was tasered? I think I will wait on the official report before I decide the cops were guilty of anything other than doing their jobs.
@The. truth. Really? You think they should’ve been able to stop a car driving erratically ?? And beat him in a foot race to the door?? They had no idea who’s door he was going into & what amount of weapons or whatever was behind that door?!?!? The guy was out of control! It took 3 officers with them having to call a fourth! He was def high on something because he wouldn’t listen or stop. He was putting the officers lives in danger! They wanted to protect their surroundings & their partners from harm!! They wanted to go home to their families after work!! You are the one that needs some common sense because if you are driving erratically, running lights & crashing into fences, you are a danger to everyone & need to be stopped! Before you hurt someone else. Can you imagine the outcry if the cops DIDN’T stop & subdue him?? People like you would be all over them. I feel for our law enforcement officers. They can do nothing right these days as what’s right is now wrong.. Law suits are happening everywhere & unfortunately could happen with this! I will PRAY it gets thrown out in court!
people died all the time bad guys bad cops good cops and good guys right!
however i have seen the media covering highway pursuits on the television where the police is following these cars for miles and miles on the freeway and in towns committing god knows how many infractions ,most the cases people have been detained and put behind bars happy ending for all taxpayers cheers !
What The Truth is saying makes common sense but keep in mind that the police used a Taser and a Dog and not a Gun. Both of these weapons (in theory) are to aid an officer subdue a suspect without severely injuring him. Law enforcement has in incredibly difficult job and often they are dammed no matter what choice they make.
I will not respond to any statements directed at me on this subject matter any longer. I have stated the truth. If you don’t like it. Ohhhh well. I do not get paid to debate or have you people stress me out with your feeblemindedness
Let’s all hope that an armed, crazy person with PTSD never runs into "the truths" house and takes him and his family hostage, because I’m sure the cops will just assume that the guy lives there and drive away. I mean that makes sense doesn’t it Truth? Common sense?
i have been in brooktown since 1979 and involved with law enforcement for my whole life. you folks that complain, would wish a deputy would show up if something bad was happening to your family. personally, i would have done whatever it took to subdue these druts.
My son was killed for a flat tire non-stop i know he was scared.He thought that his Grandmothers place was safe. He had (ptsd) look it up!. It does not matter if all you people have no hearts.
****VILLAGE NEWS NOTE: “Mother,” we cannot approve the particular comments you have submitted in an anonymous manner like this. If you would like to talk about the incident between your son and the police and provide your voice in an updated story we will be working on, I welcome you to call our office. Please call (760) 723-7319; ask for Debbie Ramsey. Thank you.
I want to Thank the people who know that this was wrong. please keep it up!
Thank You! The Mother
police brutally all the way !
Four cops and a dog killed this guy. That is the truth!
Since when did evading police become an automatic death sentence? No I am not a gang member, no criminal record either. I was just wondering when the death penalty be came the sentence for evading police. Don’t ever run from police. They can and will kill you. I’m sorry but to me the stabbers in the two recent incidents are the serious violent members of society. Why didn’t the police use the tazer, the 4 cops kicking the suspects in the head, and the canine on those people? A 5’6 tall runner vs someone stabbing someone? I don’t know, but who was the violent threat to society? The police didn’t employ any lethal or non lethal methods to “subdue” the suspects slicing people up? That is just strange.
the guy in Florida eating the other dude’s face wasn’t in his right state of mind…..should he have been left to his own?
So Lt. Glenn Giannantonio of the SD Sheriff’s Dept. says:
"We are the fact-finders," he said. "It is our job to determine what occurred. Those findings are put together with the Medical Examiner’s results and ultimately the whole investigation will go through an internal review process."
Giannantonio said all in-custody death investigation results go to the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB). "During the CLERB review, it is determined if any training or equipment issues need to be addressed or if anything could have been done in a better way to prevent this situation."
Well, well, well, we should all feel better now knowing that the SD Sheriff’s Dept. is busy at work scrutinizing itself through an internal affairs investigation and then will hand its unbiased findings over to the Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB). Isn’t that a relief? What the brown shirted Giannantonio fails to mention is that the CLERB is a toothless advisory body ONLY! It has ZERO power!! In fact, the CLERB’s recommendations / findings (if any) go right back to the Sheriff’s Dept. which is then entirely free to dismiss them.
Why in the name of justice and accountability doesn’t San Diego County have a REAL civilian oversight body? Several large cities and other municipalities across the country have police commissions with the legal power to compel sworn officers to appear before them in open proceedings and if need be discipline or terminate wayward officers.
What a cynical joke!
@Carla: If Giannantonio were truly a member of the "brown shirts", read fascists, that you are adhering to, there wouldn’t be a citizen’s review board, internal affairs, or any other organization to safeguard the public from the police. The cops in question would have just shot the perpetrator and drove away. Everyone (but you apparently) knows that IA (Internal Affairs) are always happy to have a witch hunt. They like nothing better than to find cops guilty of something. IA is the most disliked branch of any police department. Wouldn’t it be nice if parents and teachers were willing to teach children that the mistakes they make are always someone else’s fault. Wouldn’t it be nice if they were taught to take responsibility for their own actions. This poor man is dead, and that is a shame, but he is the one who ran from the police. If someone is stopped for driving on a flat tire, runs away, drives erratically and then heads into someones private home, the police are going to stop them any way they can. Once again, tasers and dogs are NOT lethal weapons. It will be interesting to see what drugs were in his system.
Fallbrook is friendly town i believe this incident got out the rage of the 4 officers and the dog involved , with all the knowledge and proper training that they receive in the police academy they could easily have made the arrest , this incident hurts both family and neighbors from this friendly town ! i know safety is a concern for everybody and our providers must understand that abusing the power wont’t do ,some will argue other wise but those with the badge must understand that a life was taking away and that the law is up held by court to decide who is guilty or innocent , other wise we are going back to same level of injustice that other countries we seldom criticize !
There needs to be an automatic 10 year prison sentence for running from the cops. It may have not made a difference in this case if the suspect was truly unable to think rationally, but if suspects knew they were facing serious jail time for running, only murders would take the chance.
Can anyone inform me if Deputies Gregory Bushnoff, Jeremy Banks, Justin Moore and Yancey Mayordeleon are still patrolling our streets….or are they on paid administrative leave pending the investigation?
***VILLAGE NEWS REPLIES: We are in the process of confirming their status. Will post shortly. D. Ramsey
***RESULT: Richardson said the four officers involved voluntarily took a “couple of days” off work following the incident, but all are back on active duty. (This has been added to the story). D. Ramsey
Take one heart jacked up on meth beating at 230 bpm. Then introduce 15k volts of electricity and what do you get?
I woke up feeling pretty good this morning, had my morning coffee and checking out FBVN. And just when I think, I have heard it all, along comes "A concerned citizen" I hate not to be a man of my word. But I could not help myself on this one. For you, A concerned citizen. I don’t know. What God you are praying to. But surely it is not, the God of the living! The world has polluted you. You are so far in the darkness, you wouldn’t know what to do if the light was right in your face. I am a very concerned citizen, to say, the least. Why don’t you try praying for the physically and mentally sick, and diseased? The people that are in power not to abuse that power. For people to do right by their fellow man, rich or poor?
This is a case of unprofessionalism and pure laziness. Accident, or not. Did they mean for the man to die? probably not. Could it have been avoided? Sure it could have and it should have! You have no sense of a human life. I would suggest to you and all those that don’t. Go outside, go to the beach, or park, anywhere really. Just get among the people interact, or observe from a distance. I personally don’t care, how you connect. You can not put a price on a human life.
@ Pink, as much as I want to take your bait, and enter fantasy land. I am going to restrain myself.
To Erin–I think you are exactly correct and literally took the words right out of my mouth.
@Truth
Instead of just being the perfect critic. Perhaps you could bless all of us with some exoration of your vast knowledge. How would you have handled the situation? You would obviously be the perfect cop. So what would you have done? Remember, all you know is that this guy was driving eratically on a flat tire and that he fled from you when you tried to do a routine traffic stop?
Keep in mind that you want to go home at night and so does everyone else that lives in Fallbrook. You have to do something, right? The guy ran into a house. Do you know whose house it is or if the dude lives there? NO, you don’t–so you have to be concerned for the residents welfare as well as your own and your partners. Remember, you have to do something so GO, you have ten seconds (if that) to come up with a plan and implement it. Make sure you do everything right since every monday morning quarterback (you know, people like yourself) are going to voice their opinion. They might even tell you how to do your job, even though they don’t have all the facts, training, experience, etc–you know, peolpe like you.
So go ahead, I can’t wait to hear how Officer Truth would have saved the day for everyone and made everyone happy at the same time. I’m all ears 😉
Have another cup of coffee Truth, you are not thinking clearly yet. By the way, love how you know exactly what happened and how the cops were totally to blame. Unprofessional and lazy? Why is it okay for only liberals to be judgmental? The cops may have done something wrong and the perpetrator may have been on crack. Let’s all wait and see what the report shows before we jump to conclusions.
I am trying to avoid keeping this going. But you people just keep wanting to poke the bear. @ Jeepers, I am not going to type everything I want to. Not only is it to long and time consuming. I really, just don’t want to. I would need somebody like Carla to do it for me. She is smart especially at writing. Well I am sure a lot of you folks are. Anyhow I could literally fix this town and do it with out a weapon. The gang members would not be gang members and the dopers would not be dopers. And I could do it for just 1% of the income from you all. Not 20% – 60% or whatever number you want to throw out there. The only complaints I would get is from the elderly, cause the birds are singing to loud. And the Marines training on base. After all, it is not a perfect world.
@Pink I am no liberal or conservative. Just a person on the side of truth. Hope you all have a wonderful and blessed day 🙂
Think of the family’s involved in this incident. The widow and The fatherless especially.
Try to open your little mines and grasp this fact..county cops are ones not good enough for ANY CITY…THIS IS A FACT….County cops are out for action and shot first …THIS IS A FACT…county cops are under paid….ALSO A FACT…How does a county cop stay ahead of the game…anyway they want…THAT IS A FACT. Just to be clear for you fools county cops are the bottom of the barrel …AND YES THIS IS A FACT!!!!!
@Truth
The TRUTH is you have no answer. You live in a dream world. Not the real one that requires real answers to real problems. Some of those answers are not pleasant. It is unpleasant dealing with unpleasant people doing stupid and dangerous things. However, at times these things require someone else (most often the police) to do something about it or someone else gets hurt or killed. So, let me ask you again. What would you have done in the those officer’s shoes? A real answer with your ideas is impossible but I would still like to hear it.
Go ahead, teach us all how to save the world without anyone having to do any dirty work. Again, I’m all ears…
Those in Law Enforcement put their life on the line every day doing a job we especially want done when we are a victim. It’s not an easy job and every choice they make is scrutinized to death and often deemed unacceptable by the public. Officers do have special training however at the end of the day, they are simply people doing a scary job, requiring split second decisions and their efforts usually go unrewarded. I’m glad I’m not in their shoes.
Settle down Jeepers. Nobody said anything about saving the world. I said this town! I am not going to give you the answers. It is not my job to give you the answers. The only thing free in life sweetheart, is salvation. That is free nothing else. Thanx be to Jesus for that.
AH-HA…. the Truth comes out!! The truth is really Tuc-N-Roll!! Someone with an (obvious) vendetta against the county sheriff’s for some unknown, unexplained reason. It is okay for him/her/them to form a biased opinion without any facts BUT the rest of us are apparently all idiots for thinking that the cops have just as much right as anyone else to a fair and impartial hearing. Perhaps if the deceased had "chosen" to stop when the police pulled him over, he would still be alive and none of this would have happened. Perhaps if he had obeyed the law, rather than running like a criminal, there wouldn’t be a widow and children left behind. Have a nice day yourself "tuc-n-truth.
Nope, you are wrong! He is actually a man down on his luck, that lives here. My home is open to the less fortunate, he actually has some mental issues. And he is not blood related. But a real stranger, right off the streets.
The only "TRUTH" of this is that you "fact finders" will only have half-truths, you will settle on any thing they say. What is most upsetting is the poor families and friends will also get half truths, but be sure we will never have the HOLE TRUTH…TUC-N-ROLL lived after being beat by 6 of america`s finest, its called police doing there job …sure i was wrong ,i was at the wrong place at the wrong time ,right i said it myself this could never happen to me,,but it did,,TUC-N-ROLL lives.
and to THE TRUTH you would have "some mental issues" if you were beat within a inch of your life, and maybe you should stay home tonight, OFF MY STREETS.
I love how the three of you get so political with anyone who has a different opinion. Unless you know Carla personally, than who are you to judge what her political views are? Just because someone states an opinion on a particular article, why do you get your knickers in a bunch? Carla, I don’t know you, but I can bet you are not in favor of a police state. Sorry, but the comments 82, 83 and 139 are just plain dumb. Talk about drug abuse! Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, righty or a lefty-who really cares??? I don’t know why you always have to attack people, or assume their particular political beliefs. Everyone has a right to their opinion on a news story. That’s why it’s called freedom of speech.
You are a good man tuc, I am glad, The Lord has put you in my life. I am sorry to have put you on the spot, it was never my intention. You my brother know the truth. And just for the record, this man does not have mental retardation. Just a little off upstairs, to the average person, he would seem completely normal. But after you talked with him a bit. You would know something is not right. Again, sorry tuc I am not trying to hurt your feelings. You know I love you man. I just want the people to know what they are dealing with, now that, you are out there. You are a good peaceful man. I guess, I should say something about the 6 other people here now to in case someone else post something. I don’t monitor their Internet access sorry people. I am a loving man not a dictator!
This is absolutely sickening.. and than they say we should give up our right to bare arms… I’d never put my life in the hand of authorities. This is sick and its sad to see how citizens are being treated.
This is a sad story. A man lost his life, please have some respect! You guys are making it about me. it’s not right. I do not have have split personalities, tuc is a real man and has real feelings. He is a real sensitive guy. I never said that the rest of the people here, are mentally sick or diseased. I don’t even know if they will write on here or even go on here. Like I said, I don’t monitor the Internet and I have 6 computers in the house. I could monitor them if I wanted to but I don’t!
I didn’t need to explain myself to you all. But I did anyways. You people honestly don’t know what love and peace are. I wish, I could help everyone, but unfortunately, I can’t. I am just a human being. Now sure this is America. And you are free to say, what you want. Just have some common courteousy.
Wow has this conversation gone weird. @The Truth( aka not really). You have so changed over the last couple of days.. You were hostile & name calling & now you are being very nice:). Jesus is our Savior too so no matter how we die, which we all will someday, He is our salvation & eternal life. But to be fair, He would want us to be responsible hard working people, following our laws, taking care of our families & loving each other & Him. He would NOT want us doing drugs, driving under the influence, avoiding authority etc. He said to turn the other cheek too. The Sheriffs involved were doing their jobs & trying to keep people safe. There should be no more discussion about it until we hear the Tox report. Then we’ll REALLY know what happened.. And God already does for sure.. Have a blessed day also & try to think about what Jesus would do💜
Ahhh, Truth… You are right, you have no answers. That’s because the answers you want are not possible-like world peace. It sounds nice but means little if nothing, in this case nothing. The facts (and this is to you too, TUC) are that many times crappy things happen, violent people happen, stupid people happen. The rest of us don’t want to handle it so they/we call the cops. They HAVE TO handle it, and quite often it gets messy. People sometimes don’t listen to lawful orders given to them, mostly for their or someone else’s welfare and safety. But cops cannot just call someone else to handle it, they HAVE TO handle it. Then there are the monday morning quarterbacks who complain about how it was handled but have nothing to add as a positive alternative.
We also have dumb people who think everyone is a victim except the cops who are always the bad guys. Yet, those people always call the cops when there is a situation they don’t want to handle and always complain about it when they do. You TRUTH, are both of them. You have no answers, no facts, no clue but lots of opinions. If we ever had a conversation, this is what I would hear–Blah, BLah, BLAh, BLAHHHHHHH!
This is it, as God as my witness, I will not comment again to anybody else in regards to this story and section. I am not hostile to anybody. And I wish nobody any ill will. I am just a humble servant. I tell it like it is and you don’t like it. It’s Ok. I accept it. And I wash my hands of this town. You’re right, Jeepers. That’s exactly, what you would hear. I promise you that. Such a wicked, wicked bunch.
Some of you say the most hateful and hurting things i have ever read
This has reached a new low, your hate has no limits,so i only have one thing to say
my prayers go out to mom and grandma, and all family and friends,im so sorry for your loss…and as for the rest…….. SHAME ON YOU
My prayers also go out to the family of the man who was killed, but at the same time I am also praying for the deputies an their families because I’m certain they can use some prayers as well.
Honestly Truth, I did believe that you were someone who meant well, but then having read your recent posts full of hatred towards the police and your judging of them without knowing all of the facts and I have to ask you if you have read Christ’s word where He said "Judge not, lest ye be judged". Also this whole sham about Tucnroll. Seriously? I’m sorry, but your credibility is pretty much a zero right now.
Has the whole planet has gone crazy? or am i the only one. People have lost the interest in GOD, in the meaning of life, and character. This did not have to happen to Hugo Raymond Barragan a young man of 36 years, starting his life over and wanting to be part of our American Dream. But then trying to drive a car with a flat tire is not so easy, but he never thought it would cost him his life. Death is really birth to the after life, and im sure that Hugo is in heaven. And the individuals who was involved in the death of Hugo will also die someday and they will also have
eternal life to SHARE there side of what really happened WITH the DEVIL.
This punk had it coming. I know the so called mother. Not a Good example. At all. The Grandparents are the only good thing here.they are having to edit their true feelings because ” mom” lives there,with the Grandparents. Yeah! Cozy,huh? She lived in the Grandparents home in temecula,until she lost it.she’s a stray.tell you what.the cops acted well within the law.thanks.