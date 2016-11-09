Updated results for local elections, measures and statewide propositions

EARLY STORY
As of 6 am Wednesday morning, it appears Hillary Clinton won California, but Trump won enough electoral votes to win the presidency. Darryl Issa appears to also have won with a narrow lead over Doug Applegate to hold his Congressional seat.
Here are the other winners, according to numbers we have from the San Diego Registrar of Voters with 100% of the precincts and votes counted.
Duncan Hunter -US Representative 50th District
Marie Waldron -State Assembly 75th District
Shea barely beat out Mark Wyland for County Board of Education 5th District by 1% difference.
Hensch, Deerfield and Halcon won the Palomar Community College District.
Dick Olsen and Erin Marie English safely won the two seats on the Bonsall Unified School District board, while Sharon Koehler and Leo De Meo kept their Fallbrook High School board seats. In Vallecitos School district, Michelle Lalonde and Rae Lynn Heilbronn won.
For Fallbrook Public Utility District, Don McDougal and Al Gebhart safely won their seats.
Griffith, Moir and Gozzeman won the Palomar Health board seats.
Hamilton and Mack won the Rainbow Municipal Water Board seats 2 and 5.
Fallbrook County Planning Area – Billburg received the least number of votes, however with a recent departure of a Planning Group member, all the candidates will likely serve.
Measure D for Lilac Hills Ranch failed with 64 to 35% vote.
Measure AA, the FUHD $45 million bond won, while Measure DD for Bonsall failed to garner 55% of the vote.
State Ballot Propositions – 6,785 of 24,849 precincts reporting
Yes No
Prop 51 4,560,848 3,894,456
Prop 52 5,830,988 1,212,898
Prop 53 3,975,607 4,223,617
Prop 54 5,262,110 2,927,315
Prop 55 5,239,394 3,193,113
Prop 56 5,434,922 5,434,922
Prop 57 5,390,023 3,077,277
Prop 58 6,117,111 2,321,350
Prop 59 4,208,959 3,823,152
Prop 60 3,805,403 4,457,841
Prop 61 3,852,872 4,469,866
Prop 62 3,894,410 4,545,732
Prop 63 5,344,854 3,175,536
Prop 64 4,853,028 3,804,084
Prop 65 3,742,438 4,639,869
Prop 66 4,117,942 3,975,870
Prop 67 4,384,791 4,042,748