Vessels Ranch sold, renamed Ocean Breeze Ranch

The Vessels Ranch property has been sold and renamed Ocean Breeze Ranch.

The sale of the 1,400-acre ranch was finalized when escrow closed Sept. 30. A portion of the property will likely continue to be used for equestrian purposes while some of the property will be incorporated into a residential development.

“The owner is interested in establishing a positive dialogue with the community in regards to a new residential project,” said project representative Pete Fagrell. “We’re in the process of defining a project and commencing a formal project with the County of San Diego, but it is in the early stages.”

The Vessels family had owned the property since 1981 after purchasing it and other San Luis Rey Downs assets in receivership. C. Arnholt Smith owned the land prior to the collapse of his financial empire and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took over the San Luis Rey Downs holdings before the Vessels family obtained the ranch and other Bonsall assets from the FDIC.

Mildred Vessels, the widow of Frank Vessels Jr., owned the property prior to her death in January 1992. Scoop Vessels, her son, died in August 2010. Scoop Vessels’ three sons chose not to maintain long-term ownership of the ranch.

The development plans include up to 400 single-family residences. “We’re not looking to exceed what’s permissible under the general plan,” Fagrell said.

Ocean Breeze Ranch, LLC, partnership members have boarded horses at Vessels Stallion Farm, which is expected to remain in existence in function although likely with a different name. “The buyers intend to keep a portion of the property in use as an equestrian facility,” Fagrell said.

The ranch property is just west of the Bonsall Unified School District campus which currently includes Sullivan Middle School and Bonsall High School. The school district has contracted with Erickson-Hall Construction Company to construct a two-story building which will initially be used for the high school and would accommodate anticipated Sullivan Middle School enrollment growth after a separate high school is built.

The Bonsall district had an agreement with the Vessels family to allow access through the Vessels Ranch property west of the school for construction purposes but needed permission from Ocean Breeze Ranch after the sale. On October 20 Ocean Breeze Ranch agreed to provide a construction access easement for the school district.

“There is a discussion going on with the school district,” Fagrell said. “The new owner is willing to work with the school district in whatever way they can.”