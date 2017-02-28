VFW to put on a Welcome Home Party for Vietnam vets

FALLBROOK – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1924 welcomes all Vietnam veterans, and those who wish to honor their service, to “The Welcome Home Party You Never Got.”

“When our veterans returned from Vietnam, very few honored them,” said MGySgt (ret) Kenny Etherton, commander of VFW Post 1924. “On Saturday, May 20, everyone is invited to join us for this long overdue celebration. It will be an opportunity to celebrate our Vietnam veterans and thank them for their service to this country.”

Tickets will be free for each Vietnam veteran and one guest. All others $18. This event will include a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m.; T-bone steak or chicken dinner with all the fixin’s at 6 p.m.; a guest speaker at 6:45, presentation of a medal, certificate and lapel pin to each Vietnam veteran at 7; and live entertainment playing Vietnam-era music from the 1960s and 70s from 7:15 to around 11 p.m.

Commander Etherton is looking for businesses and individuals to sponsor a medal and lapel pen ($36) to go to each Vietnam veterans as a way to say thank you for their service. To donate or for more information, call (760) 728-8784.