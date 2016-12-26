Vista homicide victim identified as a Fallbrook resident

VISTA – A 22-year-old man who was found mortally wounded in Vista Saturday night, Dec. 24, was identified as 22 year-old Fallbrook resident Tyler Branon by the Medical Examiner’s Office today, Dec. 26.

The shooting was reported at 7:53 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the 1300 block of Morning Glory Lane, according to San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Kenneth Nelson.

Deputies from the Vista Patrol Station found the victim sitting in a car with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso, Nelson said.

Deputies immediately began to render first aid and paramedics continued, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has completed the autopsy associated with this investigation. The cause of death was due to multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death has been ruled a homicide. The remainder of the autopsy details have been sealed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.