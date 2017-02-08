Volunteers needed to drive seniors to medical appointments

Foundation for Senior Care seeks volunteers for its Expanded Rides Program

FALLBROOK –The Foundation for Senior Care is seeking volunteers for its Expanded Rides Program which provides rides to seniors and disabled adults to medical appointments outside the Foundation’s Care Van service area of Fallbrook in the volunteers’ own vehicles.

The Expanded Rides Program was previously administered by the Fallbrook Hospital Auxiliary as their courier service and is now one of several critical services for seniors provided by the Foundation for Senior Care. It covers residents of the greater Fallbrook area to locations through most of Northern San Diego County, and the Temecula and Murrieta areas of Southwest Riverside County. Since its inception in early 2015, the program has provided over 800 rides.

“Most rides take three to four hours roundtrip,” said Alyce Guerrero, the Foundation’s transportation scheduler. “The driver and passenger usually chat during the drive to and from the medical appointment so it’s a pleasant experience for both of them. Volunteers choose the days and hours they’re available, and seniors call to schedule rides at least five days in advance so both the driver and passenger know ahead of time they have a committed time together. It’s an essential service to seniors and disabled adults who can’t drive, and our volunteer drivers just feel really good knowing they’re making such a valuable contribution and possibly even making a new friend.”

For safety, prospective volunteers will be fingerprinted, background checked and will have their car inspected.