Waldron bills to keep shelter animals out of laboratories and update

SACRAMENTO –Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, announced on Aug. 24 that two bills benefiting Californians, passed the legislature and are headed to the governor.

California law prohibits the use of animals abandoned at veterinarian hospitals, grooming parlors or kennels for laboratory experimentation. This protection currently does not cover animals surrendered at shelters or lost animals picked up by animal control.

“Today’s bipartisan vote on AB 2269 will strengthen the mission of animal shelters to care for animals in need, find new homes for homeless animals, and reunite families with lost companions,” said Waldron. “It is time for California law to match common practice, modern standards, and public expectation by strengthening protections for family pets and shelter animals.”

AB 1739 would update Medi-Cal’s reimbursement policy so that blood tests and skin tests used to diagnose allergies are treated the same. This would ensure the policy is consistent with best practices and the most recent scientific literature. The updated reimbursement policy would increase access to timely diagnosis and improve treatment of allergies for many Medi-Cal beneficiaries.

“My bill would correct an inequity in Medi-Cal policy by requiring the state to treat blood allergy tests and skin allergy tests as equivalent in their sensitivity and accuracy for confirming allergies. Allowing a primary provider to administer the test expedites access to care and treatment,” said Waldron.

AB 2269 and AB 1739 await the Governor’s signature.

