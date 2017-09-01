Wanted fugitive – Jace Shelton Montoya

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Crime Stoppers is working with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force to find and arrest 21-year-old Jace Shelton Montoya. He has an outstanding felony warrant for battery on a peace officer, felony evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

Montoya is known to frequent the Pala Mesa and Valley Center areas of San Diego County. Jace Shelton Montoya is an American Indian male, 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. If you see Montoya, do not approach him. If an emergency exists, call 9-1-1.

Anyone with information on the location of this suspect should call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.