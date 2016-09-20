Wanted man chased to Bonsall and apprehended

SAN DIEGO – A man wanted on a warrant issued for an alleged kidnapping led authorities on a road chase today from Valley Center to Bonsall, where he ditched the SUV he was driving and made a failed attempt to escape on foot.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force requested help from sheriff’s patrol deputies shortly before 11 a.m. while pursuing the suspect on Lilac Road in the area of Mesa Verde Drive.

The wanted man, whose name was not immediately released, fled to the west and south for several miles, then abandoned his SUV in the 3600 block of Pico Road and ran off into a brushy area, sheriff’s Lt. Jim Walker said. The pursuing personnel followed and took him into custody after a brief scuffle.

Medics were called in to evaluate two deputies who suffered minor injuries during the chase and arrest, the lieutenant said.

Details on the abduction case that led to the pursuit were not immediately available.