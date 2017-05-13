Water Quality Report available online

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District’s (FPUD) annual Consumer Confidence Report, or CCR, contains detailed information on water quality tests performed in 2016. These sampling tests ensure that the district’s water meets regulatory standards.

FPUD’s tap water met or exceeded all state and federal requirements this year, as in years past. The CCR became available recently on the district’s website at www.fpud.com/CCR . It is also available at the Fallbrook Library or at the district office, 990 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

The CCR is essentially FPUD’s report card. It includes details about where FPUD water comes from, what it contains, and how FPUD water compares to Environmental Protection Agency and state standards.

All water retailers are required by the California Department of Health Services to provide the report to their customers showing water-quality test results. The test results are compared to the federal and state permitted maximum contaminant levels, or MCLs.

This is the fifth year water agencies were allowed to post the CCR online rather than mailing it to all customers, thereby saving the districts thousands of dollars in print and mailing costs. Water agencies are required to notify their customers, via a message in their bills for example, that the report is available online. Agencies must also provide them with a direct link to the report.