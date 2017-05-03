Wildland Firefighting Exercise at Camp Pendleton Thursday

CAMP PENDLETON – A wildland firefighting exercise involving aviation and ground units from Camp Pendleton, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Navy Region Southwest, Third Fleet, CALFIRE, and the San Diego Sheriff’s Department will take place at Camp Pendleton from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4.

This exercise will provide ready, trained and certified military and civilian resources to combat wildland fires in the region and culminates with a cooperative effort to extinguish a simulated wildland fire.

Marine Corps, Navy, and civilian helicopters will be supporting Camp Pendleton and CALFIRE ground teams in establishing a simulated fire line and conducting water bucket operations.