Winning seven out of seven games not good enough for first place

VISTA – At the Aug. 25 Senior Challenge Cribbage Tournament, there were two players who both won all seven of their games. Fallbrook’s Ed Wozniak won seven with one skunk to come in second behind first place Oceanside’s Roy Cook who had two skunks in his seven wins. This match was the 164th in the series and was the first time that there were two “Grand Slams.”

Rounding out the top four in the 44 player tournament was Jim Jones pegging for Fallbrook with six wins and Judy Gilbertson (Oceanside) with five wins and two skunks. Oceanside was the match winner with 79 wins to Fallbrook’s 74.

The next Senior Challenge Cribbage match will be on Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Vista Elks Lodge, 1947 E. Vista Way. Check in is at 12:15 p.m. Lunch begins at 11 a.m.

For more information, email Obie Weeks at [email protected] call (760) 695-2977.