Woman killed in crash in Pala area

PALA — A 34-year-old woman was killed today when the truck she was riding in crashed into a retaining wall alongside a rural North County road.

The driver of the eastbound 1991 Chevrolet pickup lost control for unknown reasons shortly before 9 a.m. on West Fork Road, about a half-mile south of state Route 76 in the Pala area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

His passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected upon impact with the concrete barrier and wound up wedged between the door and the frame of the truck, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The woman, a Pala resident whose name was withheld pending family notification, died at the scene of the accident. The 48-year-old driver was unhurt, Bettencourt said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation this afternoon.