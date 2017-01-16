Woman killed on Pala Indian Reservation

PALA – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail is investigating the death of a woman killed early today on the Pala Indian Reservation.

According to a report prepared by Lt. Kenn Nelson, deputies from the Valley Center substation received a call from the Pala Tribal Police just after 3 a.m. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the 2900 block of W. Pala Mission Road near Pala Temecula Road.

When deputies arrived they found a 43 year-old Native American woman deceased at that location. The woman displayed obvious signs of trauma to her body. Based on the circumstances, the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail was called to the scene and has assumed investigative responsibility.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy in order to determine the cause and manner of death as well as positively identify the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974- 2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.