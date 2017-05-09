Writers Read features Fallbrookian Tucker, author of ‘Chandra’s Cosmos’

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series and open mic, is pleased to present Wallace Tucker and his new book, “Chandra’s Cosmos: Dark Matter, Black Holes, and Other Wonders Revealed by NASA’s Premier X-Ray Observatory,” on Tuesday, May 9.

Tucker, co-founder and chairman for 24 years of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, is science spokesperson for the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory’s Chandra X-ray Center. In “Chandra’s Cosmos,” he uses an informal narrative along with dramatic color images to describe discoveries made by the Chandra X-Ray Observatory, the most powerful X-ray telescope ever built.

Tucker is the author of seven previous books, five of which are for a general audience, including “Revealing the Universe,” co-authored with Karen Tucker, and “The X-ray Universe,” with Riccardo Giacconi, the 2002 recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Tucker has been author or co-author of numerous scientific and popular articles on astrophysics, and has written three prize-winning stage plays, one of which was published in the anthology, “Stories Of Our Way: An Anthology of American Indian Plays.”

The reading, in the library’s community room, will be preceded by open mic for poetry and prose, and runs from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

Fallbrook library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

The next Writers Read, June 13, will feature Fallbrookian Joan Maloof, founder and director of the Old-Growth Forest Network, and her new book, “Nature’s Temples: The Complex World of Old-Growth Forests.”

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at [email protected] or (760) 522-1064.