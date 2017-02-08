Writers Read features Professor Rocco Versaci

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly author series, will feature Palomar College Professor Rocco Versaci at the Feb. 14 reading. He’ll discuss his memoir, “That Hidden Road.”

The reading, in the library’s community room, is preceded by open mic for poetry and prose, and runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

“That Hidden Road” is a funny, bittersweet and sometimes aching story of loss and recovery. It recounts the author’s bout with cancer, fractured family, and cross-country bicycling quest in search of self among the many characters he meets – illustrated with Versaci’s comics.

In addition to teaching composition, creative writing and literature at Palomar, Versaci is the co-advisor for the school’s award-winning literary journal, “Bravura.” His writing has appeared in “The English Journal,” “The International Journal of Comic Art,” “Midwestern Gothic,” and “Georgetown Review.”

The professor’s reading will be followed by a Q&A with the audience, and “That Hidden Road” will be available for sale and signing.

Fallbrook library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

The next Writers Read will feature bestselling author David Putnam on Tuesday, March 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Kit-Bacon Gressitt at kbgressitt@gmail.com or (760) 522-1064.