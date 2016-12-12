Youngren family enjoys great success at national pickleball tournament

FALLBROOK – The 2016 USAPA Nationals VIII Pickleball Tournament was recently held in Casa Grande, Arizona, and more than 900 players competed, smashing last year’s registration total and making it one of the largest pickleball tournaments in the history of the sport.

There were more than 2,100 matches played, 500 volunteers, and $21,200 total prize money awarded. Players came from all over the U.S. and Canada to compete, including members of the Youngren family from Fallbrook.

Beverly Youngren won gold in women’s doubles 70+ and placed fourth in mixed doubles age 70+. Husband Bob Youngren won silver in mixed doubles 70+ and bronze in men’s doubles 70+.

The Youngren’s daughter, Jennifer Lucore, won gold in both women’s doubles 50+ and senior open doubles, silver in senior women’s open singles, and placed fourth in mixed doubles open. Lucore has 16 career USAPA National Championships.

Pickleball can be enjoyed by all ages and all skill levels and people can play the sport at various places in both San Diego and Riverside County.

“The growth and popularity of our sport has been amazing,” said Beverly Youngren, USAPA Ambassador San Diego County. “Spectators had a new appreciation for the skill level that was exhibited the entire week for all age levels. For our family to do so well was awesome.”